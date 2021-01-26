Niece Waidhofer Lifts Her Top As She Flaunts Major Underboob

Instagram model and cosplay sensation Niece Waidhofer teased her 2.9 million followers with her latest skimpy update. The post, which went live on Tuesday, January 26, featured the celebrity in a plain round-necked black T-shirt. However, she had pulled up the bottom hem, which resulted in some major underboob activity, much to the delight of her admirers.

As she stood in front of a light-colored wall, Niece stared seductively at her intended audience. She wore a black short-sleeved top that clung to her flawless figure and complimented her pale complexion. Having pulled up the item of clothing, plenty of her underboob was on display as she pursed her plump lips and held her index finger to them as if telling everyone watching to be quiet. With her arm strategically placed across her chest, nothing overly untoward was revealed.

Around her neck, she wore a black ribbon tied in a bow. In the center was a bell on a silver ring.

Her long dark hair was flipped haphazardly over to one side. It tumbled down messily over one shoulder as she gazed at the camera lens.

Niece’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the image. Within four hours, the photo had already amassed a whopping 91,200 likes and more than 1,100 comments from her legions of fans.

It appeared that many of Niece’s supporters were intrigued by the celebrity’s eyes in her latest update, which gave off a distinct glow and almost looked otherworldly.

“Love your eyes in this picture,” one person wrote in the comments section.

“Is that your natural eye color?” another user stated.

Others were more interested in making their opinion known about the model’s allure.

“Sexy beast!” a fan declared.

“You Looking Freaking Gorgeous and Lovely,” a fourth person added, also using a variety of emoji for further emphasis to their statement.

Many of her followers also used emoji rather than words when it came to conveying how they felt about the image. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variants of the heart one. However, the kissing emoji also got a serious workout in the comments section as well.

Niece often stuns her supporters when it comes to her captivating and revealing posts. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week the Instagram sensation gave a video update after some followers suggested that her face didn’t quite look real. Posing in strappy black leather lingerie, she moved her face from side to side as a way to show the doubters that her looks were real and not photoshopped.