Pia Mia Poses In Bodysuit With Low-Rise Sweatpants For Latest Outfit Post

Pia Mia took to Instagram to give fans another update. The Guamanian singer and actress is no stranger to showing off her attire via the social media platform and opted for a comfy number for her most recent post.

The “Do It Again” hitmaker stunned in a lilac bodysuit that had a mini tie-up detailing across the front. The low-cut item of clothing displayed her decolletage as well as the side of her body. She teamed the ensemble with low-rise white sweatpants that appeared to be loose-fitted. Pia accessorized herself with beaded necklaces and rings while rocking short acrylic nails. She tied her long blond hair in two separate plaits and left the front down to frame her face.

The 24-year-old treated her followers to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, Pia leaned against an open door and let the natural lighting reflect onto her face beautifully. She stood in front of a couple of black chairs and a small table that had a chessboard on top. The songstress raised one hand to the side of her cheek and gazed directly at the camera lens with a soft expression.

In the next slide, Pia placed her hands behind her head and flashed a peace sign with her fingers. She puckered up her lips and stared at the camera with a pout.

In the third frame, Pia raised both hands to the side of her face and continued to have a pouty appearance.

In the fourth and final pic, she sported a similar stance with a smile.

In the span of 15 hours, her post racked up more than 81,000 likes and over 3,000 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.2 million followers.

“You are so gorgeous Pia Mia,” one user wrote.

“You are the prettiest,” another person shared.

“honestly your hot girl summer lasts all year at this point,” remarked a third fan.

“like you should really put a warning for all these FIRE PICS,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for the After We Collided actress. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a strapless zebra-print crop top with loose-fitted green pants that featured pockets down the side. Pia accessorized herself with rings and necklaces, one of which had a J’Adior pendant. She posed indoors on a black chair and geotagged her upload with Los Angeles, California, informing fans where the fierce snapshots took place.