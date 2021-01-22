Melania Trump Could Gain $50 Million & Custody Of Barron Through Divorce, Report Says

If Melania Trump decides to divorce the former president, she could gain up to $50 million and custody of her son, Barron, Daily Mirror reported.

The publication cited New York divorce lawyer Jacqueline Newman, who claimed that Trump could receive cash payment and properties that would be valued significantly more than the real estate mogul’s first wives.

“Should she move back to New York City, he will be providing housing for her, whether it means her retaining a property in her own name or that he will provide her with an apartment to live in, which he would own, until their son is emancipated, which is 21 in New York,” she said.

“She will also retain any assets that are currently in her own name as well. I would not be surprised if the amounts range between $20 million and $50 million.”

Newman — who has long speculated about the couple’s possible divorce — noted that Trump could choose to remain in the marriage and renegotiate her prenuptial agreement to put her in an even more favorable position. Trump already renegotiated her first prenuptial agreement before her spouse entered the White House. According to Washington Post journalist Mary Jordan, the new agreement made sure that Barron would not be “shut out” of the family business.

Daily Mirror claimed that divorce experts agree that Trump would be more likely to be ruled Barron’s caregiver if she split from her husband. Elspeth Kinder, head of family law at JMW Solicitors in Manchester, highlighted the real estate mogul’s schedule and business interests and suggested that Trump would be deemed best suited to meet their son’s “care needs.”

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

As reported by News 18, rumors that Trump is planning to divorce her husband reignited after footage of her refusing to take a picture with the former president went viral. The incident took place when the pair arrived in Flordia to head to their Mar-a-Lago resort after skipping Joe Biden’s inauguration.

As the outlet noted, prior rumors suggested that the former first lady was waiting for her husband to leave the Oval Office to end their 15-year marriage. Notably, former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman previously fueled such speculation when she told The Daily Mail that Trump was “counting every minute” until the former president exited the White House so she could divorce him.

Newman suggested that Trump was waiting due to fear that the former head of state would find a way to seek revenge if she humiliated him during his presidency.