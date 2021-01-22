Abby Dowse Displays Plenty Of Skin In Racy One-Piece Swimsuit While Lounging By The Pool

Abby Dowse stripped down for another revealing swimsuit photo on Thursday. In this one, the model was out to enjoy the sun and relax while hanging out at a swimming pool. She also shared her experience with her 2.7 million followers on Instagram, much to their delight.

The sultry snap saw the model sitting on the ledge of a swimming pool, surrounded by green trees and a fence, on what looked like a very warm day. In the pic, she brushed her messy blond hair out of her face and stared at the ground, boasting a look of concentration and seemingly unaware of the camera.

Dowse wore a one-piece monokini from Fashion Nova, which left little to the imagination across the board. The revealing number featured a cut out that exposed an abundance of cleavage and plenty of sideboob and underboob, as well as her toned abs and midriff. A white belt held the revealing outfit together at the waist, accentuating her hips in the process.

The attire also included a high cut that showed off the model’s sun-kissed legs, which were splashed with drops of water, presumably because she’d been dipping them in the pool before the picture was taken.

The blond bombshell accessorized with some modest jewelry. These included a white ring, gold bracelet and hoop earrings, which were barely visible due to her wild hair.

In the accompanying caption, Dowse wished her followers all the best, and many of them responded positively — to her message and the image. As of this writing, the upload has gained over 17,000 likes and hundreds of comments of the complimentary variety.

“You are so beautiful and so smoking hot,” wrote one Instagrammer, who followed up by adding some love heart emoji.

“I hope you have an amazing day too, Abby. You look absolutely stunning as always,” wrote a second Instagram user.

“You look too perfect for this world,” stated a third Instagrammer.

These sentiments were echoed throughout the replies. Some of Dowse’s admirers also thanked her for wishing them a good day and said she hopes hers turns out well, too.

Dowse has tantalized her social media admirers with more than one hot pic today. As The Inquisitr pointed out, she wore the same racy swimsuit for another poolside snap. However, she stood up in that shot and gave her fans a clearer shot of her busty assets and flawless figure. That upload also received tens of thousands of likes within a few hours of hitting the image-sharing platform.