‘The Masked Dancer’ Spoilers: Could Exotic Bird Be Janet Jackson?

After the huge success of The Masked Singer, Fox premiered its first season of The Masked Dancer at the end of last year, which has proven to be just as popular. Actor Craig Robinson hosts the show while Ken Jeong, Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green, and Ashley Tisdale serve as panelists.

Wednesday night’s episode saw another celebrity reveal their identity. However, one contestant that remains in the competition and continues to have the panel guessing is Exotic Bird.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, they proved they had some impressive moves and rhythm after dancing to Daddy Yankee, Katy Perry, and Snow’s hit song “Con Calma” for their debut performance.

For their first clue package, Exotic Bird was seen getting ready to run on a race track to compete against others. A gun was shown that had glitter coming out of it and they were captured holding a perfume bottle during one part of the VT. They expressed that they are a “little competitive” and started their career when they were a teenager, explaining they were lucky enough to “win big” pretty quickly. After becoming famous, they felt attacked a lot for losing, their relationships, and for being “a big bird.” A box of eggs that read “Best By 07” was also shown.

This week, Exotic Bird explained that before the biggest opportunity of their life, they got sick with “bird flu” and could “barely breathe.” Despite being ill, Exotic Bird still managed to serve up “something legendary.” A close-up of an American football and a slice of pie was displayed during two separate parts of the clue package.

Last night, Exotic Bird took to the stage again and served an energic performance to Disclosure and Sam Smith’s collaboration “Latch.”

When the time came for Exotic Bird to say something to describe themselves during the “Word Up” segment, they said “number one.”

The panel’s guesses were all over the place. Abdul went with American Idol winner Jordin Sparks while guest judge Rob Lowe said Kate Hudson. Green assumed maybe it is rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Jeong, who is known for his wild guesses, seemed confident that it might be legendary entertainer Janet Jackson due to her numerous No. 1 hits around the globe and the infamous Super Bowl Halftime Show performance in 2004 she was a part of. Abdul, who is a longtime friend of Jackson, didn’t agree with his choice. However, viewers on social media think she could be Exotic Bird too.

“Super Bowl? Could the exotic bird be Janet Jackson? #TheMaskedDancer,” one user tweeted.

“I think the Exotic Bird is Janet Jackson. #TheMaskedDancer,” another person shared in a tweet.

“#TheMaskedDancer exotic bird. Janet Jackson,” remarked a third account on Twitter.

Fans of the show will have to keep watching each week to find out if Jackson is underneath the mask.