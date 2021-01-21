Ana Navarro Says Good Music & Humanity Are Back In D.C., Watches Jon Bon Jovi Sing For Joe Biden TV Special

'The View' panelist appreciates the changes the Biden administration has already brought.

The View panelist and frequent CNN political analyst Ana Navarro added a video of singer Jon Bon Jovi and his backing band performing the Beatles classic “Here Comes the Sun” to her Instagram account. In the caption, she noted that with Joe Biden in office, we not only get “humanity” in the White House but “good music” too.

The lawyer and lifelong member of the Republican party openly disliked Donald Trump and many of his administration’s policies. She has been outspoken against what she felt was the turning tide of the party since 2017 when the former president took office.

In the video seen below, Jon and his band appeared from Miami — where he has a home — and performed the happy George Harrison-penned tune. The group was on a pier, overlooking the ocean, as the sun rose high in the sky.

Other performers who appeared throughout the inauguration evening — which was billed as Celebrating America — included Demi Lovato, John Legend, Justin Timberlake, Ant Clemons, Bruce Springsteen, Katy Perry, and Foo Fighters. Also making appearances were Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tom Hanks, Kerry Washington, and Eva Longoria.

One of Ana’s sharpest criticisms of the former president came after the insurrection on the Capitol, which occurred on January 6. Five people died as a result of the riot, including a Capitol police officer, and dozens more were injured. She said her peace among her fellow co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, and Sara Haines.

She said during an appearance on The View — seen in a Twitter clip — that she was “livid” at Republicans who she claimed had spent four years enabling, normalizing, legitimatizing, and emboldening Trump’s actions. She said that they had “all of a sudden” woken up following the actions of rioters who claimed they were acting on orders from the former president. She shamed them for their actions and said that those who continued to allow him to behave in such a manner owned the insurrection as much as he did.

Ana’s followers added their own feelings regarding Joe Biden’s inauguration and their hopes for Americans moving forward.

“It’s like the energy has shifted and the air feels lighter,” chimed in one fan.

“He still makes my 80s teenage heart go thump thump. Today was a good day,” wrote a second follower.

“I just can’t believe how much better everything feels today… Jersey Pride baby,” remarked a third Instagram user.

“Absolutely PERFECT song for today. It’s been a long cold lonely winter,” penned a fourth fan.