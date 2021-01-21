Yanet Garcia Flaunts Impressive Assets In Skintight Mini Dress

Fitness model Yanet Garcia has a derrière worth showing off, and her latest Instagram post saw her flaunting it in a skintight mini dress. She shared a video that featured her looking smoking hot while running her hands seductively over her curvaceous hips.

Yanet’s dress was brown, and it hugged every inch of her body. The number had long sleeves with a hemline that cut off just below her booty.

To complete her chic outfit, the brunette beauty added a pair of black thigh-high boots.

She wore her long tresses parted on the side and down in loose waves.

Yanet was on a balcony for the clip. The sun was setting off to one side of the frame, casting a warm glow across the horizon. The beauty stood in front of a glass railing that overlooked what appeared to be a park and a cityscape. A row of hills were also visible in the distance.

The video began by showing the popular influencer with her palms on the railing with her back to the camera. With one knee bent and her back slightly arched, she flaunted her butt. She turned to look over her shoulder at the lens before stepping away from the rail and placing her hands on the front of her thighs before running them over her hips and placing them on her waist. She then cocked one hip to the side.

Yanet turned sideways and gave her online audience a nice look at her bustline and flat abs. She ran her hands over her hips again while smiling at the lens. Sunlight hitting her backside accentuated her bodacious butt as well as her shapely thighs.

In the caption, she wrote about hard work.

Most of the replies were written in Spanish, but a few of Yanet’s English-speaking followers left positive remarks about her figure.

“The best Body,” wrote one admirer with several flame emoji.

“That is A Gorgeous Booty,” a second fan chimed in.

“Thanks for the hard work. Love your booty Love you,” added a third Instagram user, including numerous kiss emoji.

“That body is amazing n beautiful,” a fourth follower commented.

Last week, Yanet showcased her curves in a red latex miniskirt that featured openings on the sides which were loosely laced with long strings. She paired the skirt with a sheer black top that fit her snugly. To complete her flirty outfit, she sported a pair of thigh-high boots. She accentuated her backside by standing with her back arched while looking away from the camera.