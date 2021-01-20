Maggie Lindemann Bares All In Fishnet Bodysuit To Promote Debut EP

Maggie Lindemann took to Instagram to update fans with a new pic of herself. The singer is preparing for the release of her debut EP, PARANOIA, and is using the social media platform to promote the project. For her most recent post, Lindemann made sure to grab her followers’ attention.

The “Knocking on Your Heart” songstress stunned in a black fishnet bodysuit that went around her entire body. Lindemann didn’t team the item of clothing with any other attire and bared all. She showcased her pedicured toes that were painted with a coat of white polish and decorated her short fingernails black. Lindemann accessorized with a couple of necklaces that featured pendants and a small thin nose ring. She is a fan of body art and showed off a hint of the tattoos on her right arm and ankle. Lindemann styled her long, straight dark hair down with a middle part for the occasion.

In the image, the 22-year-old was captured sitting down in front of a plain gray backdrop. She crossed her legs over as well as her arms to cover her chest area. Lindemann gazed to her left with an intense expression, appearing to be fixated on something.

For her caption, she informed fans that PARANOIA will drop in three days. According to Genius, the EP will be released on Friday, January 22 and consists of eight tracks, including the singles “Knife Under My Pillow,” “Scissorhands,” and Loner.”

In the tags, she credited her boyfriend Brandon Arreaga, who is a member of boy band Pretty Much, for the photography.

In the span of hours, her post racked up more than and over comments, proving to be very popular with her 4.4 million followers.

“YOU’RE SO HOT MAGGIE OMG,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“I CAN’T WAIT FOR EDGY MAGGIE TO SLAY MY EARS,” another passionate fan shared.

“head to toe ur hella hot,” remarked a third fan, adding the black and red heart emoji.

“no disrespect to brandon but we are married now,” a fourth admirer commented.

Having an impact on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Lindemann. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a black cut-out bodysuit with an open leather jacket of the same color over the top. The entertainer wore chunky black heels and accessorized with necklaces, sunglasses, rings, and earrings. Lindemann placed a small bag around her left shoulder that featured a chain strap and pulled back her hair into a ponytail.