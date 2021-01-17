Morgan Ketzner Rocks Tiny Blue Bikini Bottoms While Lifting Up Her Shirt & Flaunting Abs

Morgan Ketzner wowed her audience in the most recent post that was shared on her Instagram page. The model added the photo on Sunday afternoon, and it’s been earning her praise ever since.

The image captured Morgan posing on the side of a boat. A geotag in the upload indicated that she was in Miami, Florida. There were a few homes and a body of water on her side, while a few puffy clouds filled the sky. Morgan leaned one arm on the side of the boat and tucked the opposite near her chest, lifting up her shirt to expose her rock hard abs. She put one leg in front of the other and averted her gaze into the distance.

She opted for a sexy set that did her curves nothing but favors. On her upper half, she wore an oversized gray sweatshirt that draped perfectly off of her figure. It had long sleeves and a crew neckline that covered most of her upper half. The piece appeared to have a graphic written across the chest, but half of it was covered because of the way that Morgan was holding her shirt.

She added a pair of tiny bikini bottoms that took her look to another level. The garment had a bright, powder blue fabric that popped against her allover glow. The front was worn low on Morgan’s navel, and her chiseled abs were also in view. It had thick straps that stretched tightly over her hips and the high-rise design showed off muscular thighs. Morgan wore her long, dark locks down and slightly waved, and she added a bucket cap to shield her eyes from the sun.

In the caption of the upload, Morgan mentioned that she “just can’t stay away.” Fans have not been shy about showering the post with love. Within a few minutes, the update has already amassed more than 2,300 likes and 130-plus comments. Some social media users complimented the model on her amazing figure, while a few more could not find the right words and commented with emoji instead.

“You definitely know how to warm it up,” one follower gushed, adding a series of flames and hearts to the end of their comment.

“You look incredibly beautiful beautiful lady Happy lovely weekend to you,” another wrote.

“Just can’t get enough of you. You are perfect,” a third social media user chimed in, adding a single flame.

“I think I have just laid my eyes on the most perfect angel on earth. I cannot get enough of you wow” one more wrote on the post.