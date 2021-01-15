Jamie Lynn Spears Appears To Go Pantsless As She Sets ‘A Bad Example’ And Sits On The Kitchen Counter

Old habits die hard for Jamie Lynn Spears.

The Zoey 101 star shared a series of three photos to her Instagram account on Thursday that saw her setting yet another “bad example” — something she claimed to have been doing since 1991. The triple-pic update captured her sitting on the marble countertops in her kitchen. She propped one sneaker-clad foot up on the smooth surface and rested her arm on her knee while hanging her other lean leg over the edge.

The younger sister of Britney Spears wore a blank expression on her face, clear unphased by her latest rebellious act. Many of her 2.1 million followers seemed supportive of the naughty behavior, as well as the ensemble she rocked while performing the defiant deed.

Jamie Lynn sizzled as she sported a trendy tie-dyed sweatshirt in the latest addition to her Instagram feed, which many pointed out was from TikToker Addison Rae’s line of merchandise. The oversized garment boasted a vibrant blue-and-purple color scheme that complemented the 29-year-old’s tan and had the phrase “HEY Y’ALL” printed on it in bold white lettering.

Whether or not the Sweet Magnolias actress was wearing pants for the photo op remained unclear, though the latter appeared to be the case. The combination of her sweatshirt’s length plus her position in front of the camera allowed her to pull off the move in a manner that would not violate any of Instagram’s strict no-nudity guidelines. However, her followers were still treated to a look at her sculpted legs and shapely thighs, much to their delight.

Jamie Lynn completed her revealing look with a pair of colorful Nike sneakers, and styled her platinum locks in a voluminous messy bun that was secured with a satin scrunchie on top of her head. She also wore a set of oversized hoop earrings to give the ensemble a hint of bling.

The mother-of-two earned considerable praise for her latest social media upload despite her decision to ditch proper etiquette. Many flocked to the comments section to justify the star’s bad manners, while others simply posted compliments for Jamie Lynn.

“I mean I think you’re setting the best example but,” one person quipped.

“Counter tops are comfy,” reasoned another fan.

“You don’t age ever! What is your secret lol?” a third follower inquired.

“Love ur sweatshirt and you look great,” praised a fourth admirer.

The post has also earned more than 59,000 likes in less than a day’s time.