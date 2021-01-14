Salma Hayek, 54, Full-Body Shimmies While Wearing A Low-Cut, Fringed Bathing Suit In Close-Up Video

Salma Hayek enthralled her 16.9 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, January 13, with a comical update that left fans wishing the video was much longer than it was. The stunning actress accompanied the clip with a helpful description in the caption as to what inspired the frenetic movement in the post, indicating that she was mirroring the behavior of her furry canine companions.

Salma wore a black bathing suit with narrow spaghetti straps and a low, scooped neckline that exposed an ample portion of her voluptuous bust. Several rows of classic, flapper-style fringe adorned the fabric across her chest, their movement making it even more difficult to tear one’s eyes away from the tantalizing view.

Her long, brunette hair was wet and spilled across her shoulders in messy curls. The closeness of Salma to the camera rendered only a small portion of the background visible, but she appeared to be outdoors. She stood in front of a rustic wall constructed from bamboo, and a quick glimpse of the ground appeared to be sandy.

The entirety of the clip consisted of Salma wildly tossing her damp tresses back and forth, letting the soaking tendrils fling in both directions against her face and bare decolletage. While her playful animal impression was enough to pique fans’ interest, it was the titillating bouncing of her breasts that held their attention.

Although some of Salma’s Instagram followers were eager to hit the comments section to express love for their own canines — and to admit that they had also picked up some unusual mannerisms from their pets — most of her supporters were completely enamored by Salma’s appearance. They were extremely appreciative of the share, and loved her saucy attitude and silly sense of humor.

“She knows what she was doing with all that bouncing. Well done…. well done,” one fan declared.

“Lol you are a treasure! The dogs taught you well lol!” exclaimed a second person.

“Salma, now you know what everyone is looking at in this post,” a third fan teased, adding laughing-crying and staring-eyes emoji to emphasize their reference to her assets.

“Has everyone else been watching this for four hours straight?” a fourth fan inquired. According to the responses that directly followed, they were not the only person to view the share multiple times.

Those who elected not to convey their feelings with words strung together series of affectionate emoji. In this particular case, the drooling-face and flame symbols appeared to be most prolific.