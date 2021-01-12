Casi Davis Goes Naked As She Eats A Snack Behind A Glass Shelving Unit

Instagram model Casi Davis teased her 1.3 million followers with her latest risqué update. The post, which went live on Monday, January 11, showed the celebrity having a snack while sans her clothes. As to be expected, her fans eagerly rushed in to share their thoughts on the revealing photo.

Casi stood behind several glass shelves that were stacked high with delicious fresh fruits and vegetables. Her blond locks were slicked back as she turned her head to the side. In one hand was what appeared to be a candy taken from a jar next to her and one of only a few unhealthy eating options available. As she considered the treat, her elbow rested on the shelf and her other arm stretched out behind her.

While Casi was entirely naked for the photoshoot, the shelves she stood behind helped to cover her. Even still, between the shelving, some underboob could be seen along with her flat stomach and toned thighs.

The first image showed Casi cleverly covered by the position of both the food and the shelves. However, it appeared that a little photoshopped magic could have been used to make the second shot safe to post.

Casi’s supporters were quick to respond after she posted the image. It only took a couple of hours for the photo to amass an impressive 13,800 likes and more than 100 comments from her dedicated supporters.

In the caption, Casi asked if her followers preferred the image taken in film or digital. Many didn’t care and declared that both options were their favorites.

“Love them both. Keep motivating,” one person wrote in the comments section.

“Why all of sudden I have the urge for fruits and veggies,” a fan joked.

“Ooohhh this is fierrrccceee!!!” another user declared.

Fellow Instagram sensation Yovanna Ventura opted to use a couple of the heart-eyed emoji rather than words when it came to showing how impressed she was with Casi’s latest update.

In addition, many of her followers also used this option when it came to showing how they felt about the set. As to be expected, the most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variations of the heart emoji. Considering the content, some also used a variety of fruit and vegetable emoji as well.

This is not the first food-themed post by Casi of late. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week she stood in front of an open refrigerator and showed off her buns in a white thong. Needless to say, her fans quickly rushed in to show their appreciation.