Sarah Jessica Parker Says ‘We Loved Her So’ When Asked About Kim Cattrall’s Character In ‘SATC’ Revival

Cattrall's Samantha Jones character won't be part of the HBO Max revival.

Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker addressed fan questions about the absence of Kim Cattrall on the recently announced revival of the hit HBO series.

After HBO Max announced the series, “And Just Like That,” which will feature Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis reprising their SATC roles, fans wanted to know about the status of Cattrall’s Samantha Jones, who was an essential part of the NYC friend group and appeared in all six seasons of the HBO comedy and two big-screen movies.

After Parker took to Instagram to share a teaser about the revival, one fan noted the omission of Cattrall in the casting announcement and suggested actress Jennifer Coolidge as a suitable replacement to play the promiscuous public relations rep, per E! News.

Parker stopped short of confirming a recast for the role but wrote, “We have some new stories to tell. We are excited.”

In response to another fan who wrote that they “will miss Kim/Samantha,” Parker replied. “We will too. We loved her so.”

Parker later denied that she does not like Cattrall, who played her TV bestie for six seasons, then she made it clear Samantha Jones won’t be back for the revival.

“No, I don’t dislike her,” Parker wrote of Cattrall, per The Daily Mail.“I’ve never said that. Never would. Samantha isn’t part of this story. But she will always be part of us. No matter where we are or what we do.”

Paramount Pictures / Getty Images

Cattrall previously accused Parker of not being nice to her on the set of the Emmy-winning series, and she long been vocal about her refusal to reunite with her former co-stars for any type of SATC-related project. But the now-confirmed absence of the actress has many fans wondering if the character will be killed off or if the Big Apple besties will now have another lady in their friend group a decade after viewers last saw them.

Cattrall once suggested that the series should add an African-American or a Hispanic Samantha Jones. In an interview on Watch Watch Happens Live in September, Nixon also noted that she has “heard many people say, including Kim Cattrall herself, that if we were to have a different fourth woman that maybe it would be a woman of color this time,” according to E! News.

The 10-episode Sex and the City update will follow Carrie Bradshaw (Parker), Charlotte York (Davis), and Miranda Hobbes (Nixon) as they navigate “love and friendship in their 50s.” It will begin filming this spring in New York City.