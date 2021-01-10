Casey Costelloe Flaunts Glistening Physique In A Bright Yellow Bikini

Casey Costelloe was scantily clad in her latest Instagram share on Sunday morning. The Aussie bombshell rocked a revealing look as she enjoyed the sunshine.

In the sexy snap, Casey looked hotter than ever as she flaunted her glistening physique in a bright yellow bikini. The top featured a deep neckline that put her ample cleavage in the spotlight. It also included slim straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders.

The matching bikini bottoms were cut high over her curvaceous hips and fit snugly around her petite waist. The garment also highlighted her long, lean legs and gave fans a peek at her round booty. Her taut tummy and rock-hard abs were also on full display in the shot. She accessorized the look with a small pair of earrings and a bold, pink flower tucked behind her ear.

Casey stood in front of a stone fence for the pic. She turned her body to the side slightly and arched her back. She bent one knee and placed one leg in front of the other as she pushed her pert posterior outward. Both of her arms hung at her sides and her shoulders were pulled back as she tilted her head down and stared into the camera.

In the background, some bright, green foliage could be seen. A clear, blue sky was also visible. In the caption, Casey posted a simple sunflower emoji.

Her long, blond hair was parted to the side and styled in loose waves that spilled over both of her shoulders.

Casey’s 788,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to show their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 5,700 times within the first eight hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 170 messages during that time.

“So beautiful,” one follower stated.

“Too gorgeous,” another wrote.

“So pretty,” a third comment read.

“Wow you are looking very gorgeous and beautiful in that lovely bikini,” a fourth user declared.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to stepping in front of the lens with little clothing on. She’s often seen rocking body-baring styles in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Casey recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she opted for a stunning red two-piece as she soaked up some sunshine while lounging in a folding chair. That post has racked up more than 10,000 likes and over 230 comments thus far.