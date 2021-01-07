Katelyn Runck Flaunts Ample Cleavage In A Tiny Sports Bra While Posing On A Sand Volleyball Court

Katelyn Runck dropped jaws in the most recent update that was shared with her loyal Instagram fans. The model’s January 7 update included two new images that saw her rocking a sexy, workout-chic look.

The first image in the series saw Katelyn posing in the center of the frame. The setting was picture-perfect, and there was a pastel sky behind her. Katelyn stood in sand that stretched out as far as the eye could see. She posed in front of a volleyball net, grabbing the bottom of it with both hands. Katelyn had her chest facing toward the camera but directed her focus to her side.

The second photo in the series captured the model at a closer angle, and she gazed directly into the lens of the camera. The model flaunted her bombshell body in a sexy set that did her nothing but favors. On her upper half, she wore a tight gray sports bra that had a thick, black band underneath her bust. It had thick straps that were tight on her shoulders, and her muscular arms were on full display. The garment also featured a scooping neckline that teased a glimpse of her cleavage.

She paired the look with maroon leggings that were so tight that they appeared to be painted on. It had a thin waistband that was worn a few inches below Katelyn’s navel, and her rock hard abs were perfectly bronze. The garment hugged Katelyn’s shapely thighs and proceeded to fit snugly around her ankles before cutting off and revealing her bare feet. She wore her long, dark locks with a center part, and her hair spilled over her shoulders and back.

In the caption of the update, Katelyn reminded her audience to do something that calms them on a weekly basis. She also asked fans which picture they liked more, tagging her photographer. It has not taken her audience long to take notice of the post, and it’s earned her more than 6,200 likes and 200-plus comments in a matter of minutes. Most fans complimented Katelyn on her amazing figure, while a few others commented with their favorite activities.

“Love the caption always facts you’re goals kate,” one follower commented with a few red hearts at the end of their post.

“Words can’t describe how beautiful you are!!! You’re a beautiful angel!!” a second social media user chimed in.

“Totally! In my case I like to play tennis and I do push ups,” another follower raved with a few flames.

“Such incredible beauty and physique,” a fourth complimented.