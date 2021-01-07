Kelly Gale Gets Down On Her Knees To Flaunt Her Sandy Booty In Thong Bikini Bottoms

Kelly posed during the 'golden hour.'

Kelly Gale treated her 1.4 million Instagram followers to some sandy eye candy on Wednesday, December 6. The Victoria’s Secret model ensured that all eyes were drawn to her posterior with her choice of pose and revealing beach apparel.

Kelly, 25, slayed in a nude bikini while posing for a seaside photoshoot. In the caption that accompanied her modeling shot, she revealed that the pic was taken during the “golden hour” when the sun was was setting. It was timed just right so that her bombshell body was bathed in warm, soft light. Her geotag indicated that the location of the sunny shot was Oahu, Hawaii.

Kelly’s surroundings included a distant shore where lush tropical foliage grew. Cerulean waves sparkled in the background, while fluffy white clouds floated across a lighter blue sky. She got down on her knees in wet sand with a rippled surface. Foamy waves were moving toward her, and it looked like she’d already enjoyed a dip in the salty sea.

The radiant model incorporated the natural beauty around her into her look by allowing damp sand to cling to her perky booty, sculpted back, and toned thighs. She opted to rock a two-piece in a neutral nude shade that was significantly lighter than her sun-kissed skin. The swimsuit also lacked her glowing complexion’s flattering warm tones. She was photographed from behind to display her derrière and her bottoms’ thong back. The garment’s sides consisted of narrow cords that matched the string ties stretched across her upper back. Two similar bands formed her top’s shoulder straps.

Kelly’s dark hair was damp and positioned in front of her right shoulder to provide an unimpeded view of her back. She sat on her heels with her hands on her knees and her back arched. She turned her head to fix her dark eyes on the camera while sensually parting her full lips.

It didn’t take long for Kelly’s pic to reach the 20,000 like mark, and she received a torrent of compliments from her IG devotees.

“Incredibly pretty and attractive,” read a message from one of her followers.

“Kelly yum yum,” added another admirer.

“That arse is looking good,” wrote a third fan.

“Your workouts are the BEST!!!” declared a fourth Instagrammer.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kelly has been sharing workout videos with her fans to help them kick off 2021 by getting in great shape. She recently posted a set of scorching hot bikini pics on Instagram that showed the results of her hard work. She was pictured rocking a macramé two-piece while working her washboard abs by doing sit-ups with ankle weights.