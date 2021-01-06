Paige VanZant Shows Off Her Body In Cleavage-Baring Bikini In Latest Sultry Upload

Paige VanZant took to Instagram on Wednesday, January 6, and treated her 2.7 million followers to a video of her hanging out in the sun, much to their delight. The fighter also rocked some figure-flaunting swimming attire for the occasion.

The video depicted VanZant recording a message for her fans, encouraging them to design a t-shirt for her to wear to the boxing ring during her upcoming Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship debut on February 5. She appeared to record the clip from her garden, as some houses, fencing and trees were visible in the background.

However, it was the former UFC star who captured all of the attention. For the upload, VanZant sported a blue bikini that showcased an ample amount of cleavage. The athlete’s abs were fully on display, and she provided some brief shots of her toned legs.

Van Zant had a bruise near her right shoulder as well, presumably from her recent sparring sessions, which she’s documented on her social media platforms in recent days.

In the accompanying caption, VanZant promised to wear the winning design on her official gear moving forward. The clip received a positive response too, gaining over 90,000 views and 17,000 likes within a couple of hours of being uploaded.

Many of her followers also seemed keen on making the most of the creative opportunity that the blond bombshell offered to them. Others simply appreciated seeing VanZant in a bikini and flocked to the comments to share their positive sentiments.

“I didn’t stare at them, they stared at me,” wrote one Instagram admirer, capping off their comment with some eyeball emojis.

“Paige, you’re so beautiful,” gushed a second Instagrammer in the replies section.

“Imma be honest, she knows how to get people’s attention,” wrote a third Instagram user.

Some of the social media participants noted that they didn’t hear the message because they were too focused on gazing at the fighter’s stunning appearance. However, the general consensus was that she looked great and that people were grateful for the clip.

VanZant has delighted her admirers with several uploads in recent times, many of which have seen her sport some scantily-clad attire. As The Inquisitr documented last week, she shared an image of her exposed derriere in a thong bikini while she stood in the ocean.

Earlier this week, she also dressed down for a black-and-white snap that showed her having a steamy shower with her husband, who just so happened to be fully dressed at the time.