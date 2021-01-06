Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Sandy Buns In A Cheeky Bikini On Instagram: ‘Beach Bum’

Jennifer Lopez shared a bikini-clad photo on her feed for the second time this week and her fans have been loving the sight. The post was added to her Instagram page on January 6 and it’s been earning a ton of attention from her 137 million followers.

The shot captured Lopez posing with her figure turned in profile. She stood directly in the center of the frame and the only thing that was visible behind her was a bright blue sky and a few clouds that stretched as far as the eye could see. Lopez averted her gaze to the ground as she playfully grabbed the straps of the bikini with both hands. She flaunted her amazing figure in a minuscule bikini that did her gym-honed figure nothing but favors.

The garment boasted a deep purple fabric that popped against her allover glow. It appeared to have a shimmery tiny that took her look to a whole new level. It also had a set of tiny cups, but only a tease were on display because of the way that she was posing. It had thin straps that were tight on her shoulders and Lopez’s muscular arms were on full display.

She teamed the look with a pair of bottoms that were equally as hot, boasting the same style and color as the top. The piece was made from a scant amount of fabric that covered the top of her derriere to meet Instagram’s guidelines while the rest of the suit was worn in the middle of her backside, exposing her sandy buns for her adoring fans to admire. The look also treated her audience to a great view of her shapely thighs.

Lopez shielded her eyes from the sun with a trendy bucket cap by designer Christian Dior. She added another layer of protection with a pair of chic sunglasses that covered the majority of her face. She also rocked a pair of hoop earrings, which provided the beachside look with just the right amount of bling.

In the caption of the post, Lopez shared that she was a “beach bum” and she made sure to credit her photographer for snapping the sexy shot. Fans have been loving the latest addition to her feed and it’s earned more than 538,000 likes and 5,000-plus comments within minutes of going live.

“THE MOST PERFECT BODY IN THE WHOLE WORLD,” one fan gushed, adding a series of flames to the end of their comment.

“You’re so beautiful omg,” a second social media user added.

“Yes mama!!!! GOALS 2021,” a third wrote with a single red heart emoji.

“Very nice. Happy holiday to you and your family,” one more commented.