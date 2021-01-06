Victoria’s Secret Model Georgia Fowler Soaks Up The Sun In Emerald Upside-Down Bikini

Georgia Fowler tantalized her 1.1 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, January 5, when she treated them to a stunning new photo. The New Zealand beauty took to her feed to share a series of her favorite moments from 2020, and the cover shot featured her soaking up the sun in a minuscule bikini that displayed her enviable figure.

In the first shot, Fowler — who is best known for her work with Victoria’s Secret — was captured directly from above as she lay in the sand. The photographer framed her from the knees up and showed her with her arm bent over her head. Her eyes were closed and lips parted.

Fowler wore a two-piece bathing suit made from a dark emerald green fabric that added a bit of color to the otherwise neutral picture. The top boasted an upside-down design with thin straps that crossed over her chest and wrapped around her neck, creating a cutout on her chest.

Fowler teamed it with a pair of matching bottoms featuring very thin straps that she pulled up high on her sides, baring her hips and helping to elongate her legs.

Fowler paired her slideshow with a lengthy caption in which listed some of her accomplishments and most special moments from last year. She concluded her message with positive words of encouragement and hope for 2021.

The post has attracted more than 25,600 likes and upwards of 110 comments in under a day of going live. Her followers used the occasion to interact with Fowler and her caption, congratulating her on her many achievements and wishing her much success in the new year.

“Love this series @georgiafowler you are a goddess!!!” one user wrote, including a woman wearing a crown emoji after the words.

“Superstar… what a year you have had even in these crazy times!!” replied another user.

“So glad you got the last Australian Elle cover. Gorgeous [orange heart] Such a quality publication and such a shame it was shut down,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Stunning, I love that pink suit!” gushed a fourth fan.

Fowler is no stranger to posting photos of herself clad in different swimsuits. Last week, she shared another slideshow in which she sported a tan two-piece that complemented her skin tone, as reported by The Inquisitr. It featured a strapless top with an underwire structure and gold ring that attached the cups together. Her bottoms had a classic design with thin straps that tied into bows on her sides. She was shot at a beach as she oiled herself up.