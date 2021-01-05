Melissa Riso Flaunts Slender Figure In A Minuscule Lace Crop Top & High-Waisted Skirt

Melissa Riso treated her fans to another sexy snap that saw her in a hot outfit. She shared the photo on her feed on January 5, and it’s been attracting a ton of attention from her loyal followers.

The photo captured the model posing with her figure turned in profile. A geotag in the update indicated that she was in Sayulita, Nayarit, Mexico, where it looked to be a gorgeous day. She stood in front of a set of wooden doors, and an abundance of sunlight spilled over her figure. There were also two green plants on either side of the entryway. Melissa tilted her head back, looking up toward the sky and grabbing a few locks of hair in her hand. She used the opposite hand to grab her skirt while showing off her amazing figure in a sexy ensemble.

Melissa sported a tiny crop top that perfectly suited her frame. It was made from a lace fabric that was tight on her skin and the light green color popped against her allover glow. It had a set of thin straps that stretched over her toned shoulders while her muscular biceps were on full display. It boasted a scooping neckline that plunged low into her chest, and the bottom of the piece was scalloped along her ribs. The piece cut off near her midsection, treating her audience to a great view of her taut tummy.

Melissa teamed the look with a high-waisted skirt. The garment had a thick band that was snug on her hips, accentuating her trim midsection. The garment had a set of ties that were long and trailed down the middle of the garment. The piece proceeded to flow out into a floor-length. She added a pair of strappy brown sandals to complete her outfit and styled her long, dark locks with loose waves that spilled over her shoulders and back.

As of this writing, the post has only been live on Melissa’s feed for a short time, but it’s already earned hundreds of likes and a handful of comments. Some social media users complimented Melissa on her bombshell body, while a few more used emoji instead of words to express their feelings.

“Melissa you look yery beautiful,” one follower complimented, adding a few smiley face emoji to the end of their comment.

“You’re so gorgeous,” another social media user pointed out.

“Vision. Of. A angel,” a third Instagrammer wrote with the addition of a few red hearts.

“Nice pic Miss,” one more chimed in.