Jeannie Mai Shows Off Her Peachy Booty In A Cheeky Pink Bikini Ahead Of Her 42nd Birthday

Jeannie was enjoying a healthy drink and a stunning view.

Jeannie Mai wowed her fans by sharing a rear view of her bikini body in her latest Instagram update. It was the final photo that she shared before celebrating her 42nd birthday on Monday.

The former Dancing with the Stars contestant suffered a major health scare that forced her to withdraw from the competition just weeks ago, but she looked hale and hearty while soaking up some sun and flaunting her pert buns in her stunning snapshot. The former How Do I Look? host demonstrated her impeccable taste in swimwear by rocking a two-piece that flattered her figure and her sun-kissed complexion. It was a dusty rose color that brought out the warm tones in her flawless, glowing skin.

Because she was photographed from behind, all of Jeannie’s top that could be seen was its exceptionally long ties around the neck and back, along with the tiniest sliver of its left cup. The piece bared a small amount of sideboob. Her show-stealing bottoms were more revealing, due to their cheeky design. They had wide strappy sides, a scooped back, and a skintight fit that didn’t leave much of the fashionista’s peachy booty to the imagination.

Jeannie wore her dark hair styled in beachy waves and arranged in front of her left shoulder. She arched her back as she sat on the edge of a slatted wooden chair with a coordinating round table in front of her. Her left arm was outstretched toward a white teacup. She used an emoji to reveal that she was drinking green tea as she drank in the gorgeous scenery around her. From her outdoor deck, she could see calm teal water, a sandy beach, palm trees, and a row of tiki-style structures with thatched roofs.

According to the Listen Hunnay podcast host, her picture was snapped during happy hour.

Her followers awarded her vacation pic with over 134,000 likes, and it received more than 1,000 comments. Her fellow DWTS alum Chrishell Stause responded to it with a string of alternating fire and heart-eye emoji.

“What an incredible view @thejeanniemai sure knows how to pick the perfect spot, for the perfect, shot for the perfect view,” wrote America’s Next Top Model star Miss J Alexander.

“Damn. Someone didn’t have any Christmas cookies this year,” read a message from a fan.

“Oh. She coming Back with a vengeance. Real talk though, glad you are feeling better. Respectfully,” another admirer added.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Jeannie was diagnosed with the inflammatory condition epiglottitis in November after she experienced throat pain and difficulty breathing. Early last month, she told People that she lost 10 pounds after undergoing surgery to deal with an abscess that was blocking her airway, and she was feeling very weak. Luckily, she appears to be well on the road to recovery now.