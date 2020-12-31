Morgan Ketzner Leaves Little To The Imagination In A Red Bikini: ‘Wish You Were Here’

Morgan Ketzner stunned in another bikini-clad post that left almost nothing to the imagination. The model has been hanging out in the Caribbean, and her December 31 Instagram update saw her in the same, scenic space.

The image captured Ketzner posing in the center of the frame. A geotag in the post indicated that she was in Saint Barthelemy on a day where the sun was shining brightly overhead. She sat on a cushion in front of a clear railing that overlooked a beautiful landscape. Morgan had her chest facing toward the camera and tucked one leg near her thigh, and the opposite was draped off the chair. She titled her head back and wore a smile on her face as she closed her eyes. The model put one hand on her knee and the opposite on the top of her head.

She showed off her amazing figure in a bright red bikini that showcased her bombshell curves. On her upper half, she sported a tiny top with triangular cups that covered what was necessary to meet Instagram’s guidelines while still leaving an abundance of cleavage in view. It had a set of thick straps that were tight on her shoulders, and her muscular biceps were left bare. The garment also featured a set of strings that tied in the center of Morgan’s chest, trailing down her midsection and drawing further attention to her toned abs.

Morgan teamed the look with a pair of bottoms that were equally as risque. She wore its string sides tied high on her hips, highlighting her toned midsection and svelte frame. The piece also had a sexy cut that allowed Morgan to flaunt her bronze legs. She protected her face from the sun with a baseball cap, and a few strands of hair fell around the sides of her ears.

In the caption of the post, the model mentioned that she wished “you were here” without pointing out a specific person and seemingly talking to her Instagram audience. As of this writing, the update has only been live on Morgan’s feed for a short time, but it’s accrued more than 14,000 likes and 400-plus comments.

“The best beautiful woman. Looking incredible as always babe, have a good new year!” one follower wrote, adding a few flames.

“Would love to be there gorgeous. The picture and you are everything I need and more,” a second social media user commented.

“I am. In my mind. Have a great time beautiful one and be safe,” a third follower chimed in with a few hearts.

“Good morning gorgeous. I think we all wish we were there. You’re getting hotter day by day,” one more wrote.