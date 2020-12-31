Jenna Johnson & Peta Murgatroyd Pose In Matching Metallic Snowsuits In Utah: ‘Real Housewives Of Park City’

The 'Dancing with the Stars' pros glowed on the slopes.

Jenna Johnson and Peta Murgatroyd stunned on the slopes in Utah.

The Dancing with the Stars sisters-in-law, who are married to Val and Maksim Chmerkovskiy, respectively, posed on a snowy hill in Park City, Utah, while wearing matching, shiny metallic snowsuits.

In new photos shared to Jenna’s Instagram page, the gorgeous pro dancers posed side by side, with Jenna in a shiny purple hooded one-piece suit and Peta in a coordinating pink one. The ballroom beauties both wore sunglasses as they hammed it up for several shots. They knelt down on the snow-covered slope in one pic, and they appeared to be laughing while dancing in another.

In the caption to the post, Jenna noted that the pic of the two of them laughing was her favorite. She also joked that she and Peta could be the stars of a new, Park City-set version of The Real Housewives reality TV franchise.

In the comments section, several fans and celebrity friends, including Dancing with the Stars alums Amy Purdy, Nikki Bella, and Chrishell Stause, reacted to the two-cute twins.

“There they are,” wrote DWTS pro dancer Alan Bersten.

“You girls,” added fellow pro Emma Slater.

Other commenters reacted to the idea of the two dancers starring in a new version of the Bravo reality franchise.

“Yes please! Would much rather watch you two!!!” one fan wrote.

“Way more interesting than the [Real Housewives of Salt Lake City],” another added.

“Love this and you guys def look the part,” another admirer wrote.

“Park City has the most amazing wine! Not to mention straight up looks likes a scene from the Hallmark Channel,” a fourth fan chimed in.

Other fans raved about the duo’s stunning snowsuits and wanted to know where they bought them.

The cute new photos were shared less than a week after Jenna and Peta posed in matching Christmas pajamas, in an Instagram post seen here. The dancers wore red-and-white pajamas with reindeer and poinsettia prints on them while their husbands wore identical red-and-black buffalo print sets.

In addition to matching snowsuits and pajamas, the DWTS duo could have matching baby bumps in the future. Jenna previously told Us Weekly that the two have a pregnancy pact.

“Peta and I have a deal that we’re going to get pregnant together,” she said last year.