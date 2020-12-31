WWE’s Mickie James, 41, Displays Plenty Of Leg & Sideboob While Rocking Sizzling Cut-Out Dress

WWE superstar Mickie James, 41, showed off her glamorous in an upload that she shared with her 1 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, much to their delight. The former Women’s Champion was in a celebratory mood and wanted to end the year in a big way.

The image showed the squared circle veteran standing on a staircase looking stunning. James radiated style and confidence as she gazed into the camera, resting one of her arms on her head. The bombshell’s dark hair predominantly hung to the left side of her body, extending all the way down to her chest.

James wore a pink cut-out dress that showed plenty of skin, including her enviable legs and a substantial amount of sideboob. The outfit contained some sparkles throughout the material too, which only added to the vibrant nature of the photo.

The wrestler topped off the outfit with a pair of silver shoes that wrapped around her feet and ankles. She kept her accessories modest, sporting a single bracelet on her right wrist to add a complementary component to her get-up.

In the accompanying caption, James revealed that she intended on celebrating 2020. While most of the world has been rocked with a pandemic, the 41-year-old appeared to be optimistic and focused on some of the positive things that have occurred in the last 12 months.

Of course, her latest upload was definitely considered a highlight of 2020 by some social media users. James’ fans appreciated her mindset and the sizzling outfit she wore for the occasion. Over 37,000 hit the like button after the post was uploaded, and many of her admirers also took the time to leave a positive sentiment in the comments section.

Nick Aldis — a prominent independent wrestler and James’ real-life husband — responded via his Instagram account, revealing how lucky he is to be able to call her his wife.

“Owww ma hearrrt,” wrote the former Impact Wrestling star.

“Such a beautiful lady and here’s hoping for a better year next year,” gushed a second Instagrammer.

The Boogeyman — a legendary wrestler who’s synonymous with eating worms and haunting his opponents — even took to his Instagram and gave everyone a glimpse of his kinder side. He responded with a simple fire emoji to convey how hot he found James.

This isn’t James’ first crowd-pleasing picture in recent weeks. As The Inquisitr previously pointed out, she uploaded a snap of her rocking a one-piece bathing suit in a bid to get Ricky Martin’s attention. An image of the pop star even rested on her booty in the pic.