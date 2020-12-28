Yaslen Clemente Does The Splits & Flaunts Peachy Posterior In Skintight Yoga Pants

Yaslen Clemente wowed in the most recent photo shared on her popular page. The sizzling, workout-inspired shot was posted to Instagram on December 28, and it’s quickly earning her rave reviews.

The image captured Yaslen posing in the center of the frame. She appeared to be in a gym with a few pieces of weight equipment and a sign on the back wall that read “hustle harder.” Yaslen showed off her flexibility by doing the splits. She placed her hands on the ground in front of her, meeting the lens with an alluring stare. The model looked like she was ready for a sweat session and modeled a sexy, two-piece set that perfectly suited her frame.

On her upper half, Yaslen rocked a sports bra in a dark green color. The garment had straps with a few strings that crisscrossed over her shoulder blades, leaving her shoulders and muscular arms on full display for fans to admire. The garment had thick straps that stretched over the middle of her back, and its scanty cut allowed her to show off plenty of skin — something that her fans didn’t seem to mind.

She added a pair of leggings from OhYasFit in a stunning shade of gray. The piece also had a silver pattern. The piece featured a thick waistband that clung tightly to her shapely thighs and pert derriere. Yaslen pulled the garment high on her waist, helping to accentuate her hourglass curves. She completed her sporty outfit with a pair of sneakers.

Yaslen styled her short and silky tresses with a middle part, and her hair spilled over her shoulders and back.

In the caption of the update, Yaslen reminded her followers to finish out the year strong while plugging her fitness program.

It has not taken long for her Instagrammers to take notice of the sexy addition to her feed. Within a matter of minutes, the update earned the bombshell over 25,000 likes and 240 comments. Some social media users raved over Yaslen’s killer figure, while a few more used emoji instead of words to express their feelings.

“You are so flexible OMG, so unbelievably gorgeous a blessing,” one fan gushed, adding a series of peach emoji to the end of the comment.

“Waow you won’t have much legs, does it hurt?” a second social media user asked.

“Facts you always putting in work mami you are so blessed for real my beautiful queen do your thing,” a third added with a set of clapping hand emoji.

“I think I need these leggings. You look amazing,” one more commented.