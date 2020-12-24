Qimmah Russo Shows Off Flawless Figure In Laced Front Halter Top And Matching Leggings

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo has delighted her 1.6 million Instagram followers with her latest social media update. The post, which went live on Wednesday, December 23, showed the celebrity rocking a skintight pink-and-white outfit that showed off her every curve.

In the caption, Qimmah wished everyone a good morning before launching in to explain that she slept just like a baby the previous night. She then asked how everyone else’s night had been. Her supporters were not shy about having their say.

Qimmah wore a halter top that featured laced ties down the front. The drawstrings were not pulled tight and, as a result of this, plenty of her ample cleavage was proudly on display.

She teamed this with a matching pair of low-waisted pants with slightly flared bottoms that helped to highlight her toned stomach. Both items featured a distinctive pink pattern that complimented her complexion.

The celebrity stood in front of some shelves that held a wide array of various items. Qimmah rested one hand on the metal railing behind it and the other was raised up and pushed her dark curls away from her face as she gave a fierce expression for the photographer.

She rested one foot on top of the other, exposing the perfectly manicured toes of her bare feet. As she posed, she dipped her hips, which meant that more of her derriere could be seen by her admirers.

Qimmah’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the image. Within five hours, the photo had already garnered an impressive 16,700 likes and more than 250 comments from her dedicated fanbase.

“I’ve been sleeping alright, feels good when [you’re] working hard.,” one follower wrote in response to Qimmah’s query.

“Stunning,” a fan declared.

“Love the natural look. You pull anything off though. Perfection,” another user stated.

“Them curls,” a fourth person wrote, also adding a couple of emoji for further emphasis to their statement.

Many of her followers also opted to forego words and use emoji instead as a way to convey how they felt about the stunning image. The most often used were the fire, heart-eyes, and variants of the heart ones. In addition, the kissing emoji also got a serious workout as well.

