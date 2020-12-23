‘Sex And The City’ Reportedly Headed Back To TV For ‘Limited Reboot’ Without Kim Cattrall

The rumored revival would feature the Big Apple besties, minus Samantha Jones.

Sex and the City could make a return to TV, minus a key player.

Page Six reported that “a well-placed industry insider” has revealed that the Emmy-winning series will get a “limited reboot” on HBO Max, and it will include all of the original stars except Kim Cattrall, who played PR rep Samantha Jones on the show’s original run.

The original HBO dramedy about love and friendship in New York City also starred Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw), Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes), and Kristin Davis (Charlotte York). Parker was also a producer on the series, which spawned two big-screen movies.

Last year, Parker told Entertainment Tonight that she would be down for doing “some episodes of Sex and the City in the future, but she cautioned that it wouldn’t be an ongoing series.

“I wouldn’t call it a reboot, I would call it a ‘revisit,” she said.

But it’s not a huge surprise that a future SATC project would not include Cattrall. Fans know that there has long been a feud between the 64-year-old actress and Parker, 55. Cattrall, who currently stars in the Fox drama Filthy Rich, has gone on record multiple times to say she is done playing Samantha Jones and has no interest in ever returning for a Sex and the City revival.

While the women played four best friends on the show, Cattrall previously told The Daily Mail that she would not appear in any future installments based on the Emmy-winning comedy-drama because she did not have a good experience with some of her co-stars.

“Never,” the actress said. “It’s a no from me. You learn lessons in life and my lesson is to do work with good people and try and make it fun.”

HBO / Getty Images

Although it’s a “no” for Cattrall, all of the other Sex and the City stars have expressed interest in some sort of revival. A highly anticipated third movie had been in the works several years ago until Cattrall reportedly refused to participate.

On social media, some fans admitted they can’t imagine Sex and the City without Cattrall’s promiscuous Samantha character.

“So just The City then,” one fan joked.

“How does one even do a Samantha-less SATC reboot,” another wanted to know.

“Omg no!” another viewer wrote. “I love #SexandtheCity. It is by far one of the best shows of all time. The writing, the cast, the fashion. There were so many perfect elements. It’s ok not to reboot EVERYTHING. Some shows are for the time they existed. There is no #SATC without Samantha aka Kim Cattrall!”

Cattrall played Samantha Jones from 1998 to 2004 on Sex and the City. She returned to the role alongside Parker, Nixon, Davis for the big screen films Sex and the City: The Movie(2008) and Sex and the City 2 (2010).