Vivica A. Fox, 56, Flashes Booty In Blue Thong Bathing Suit

Vivica A. Fox is showing off her incredible curves while vacationing in Mexico. The actress looked to be having some fun in the sun as she showed off plenty of skin in a brand new Instagram update on Monday.

In the sexy shots, Vivica, 56, opted to flash her booty in a blue thong bathing suit. The swimwear featured thin straps that showed off her muscular biceps and shoulders. It also featured a scooped neckline that put her ample cleavage on full display.

The one-piece fit snugly around her slim midsection and was cut high over her curvy hips. However, it was the thong bottoms that stole the show and drew attention to her pert posterior. She accessorized the look with a pair of large hoop earrings, a bracelet on her wrist, and some reflective sunglasses.

In the first photo, Vivica stood on a boat with one leg crossed in front of the other. She shifted her weight to the side and held her balance on a nearby railing as she wore a sassy expression on her face.

The next slide featured the Soul Food star danced around while music played in the background. She shimmied her hips while shaking her booty and dropping it low.

In the third shot, Vivica turned her body to the side and placed one hand on the railing while the other wrapped around her hip. She bent one knee and pushed her derriere out while puckering her lips. In the final video, she flew down a slide that was attached to the side of the boat and into the water below.

In the background of the pics, a sunlit sky with white, fluffy clouds could be seen. Some green foliage and a sandy beach was also visible in the distance as the clear, blue ocean water surrounded Vivica’s boat.

She wore her long, dark hair in curls. The locks were pulled halfway up on her head and cascaded down her back and over her shoulder.

Vivica’s over 1.5 million followers wasted no time showing some love to the post. The upload garnered more than 13,000 likes and over 300 comments in less than 24 hours after it went live on the platform.

“I know that’s right Go Girl,” one follower stated.

“Wow, Missy! Slay, slay, Slay!!!” another gushed.

“Yes Vivica A Fox show them a life well lived!!!” a third user wrote.

“Woman crush everyday,” a fourth person commented.

