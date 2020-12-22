Morgan Ketzner Flaunts Svelte Physique In A Neon Yellow Bikini For Steamy Mirror Selfie

Morgan Ketzner shared another look at her fabulous figure with her 635,000 Instagram followers this week, much to their delight. The model put on a sexy show as she snapped a sizzling mirror selfie that added major heat to her page.

The 27-year-old appeared to be in the bathroom when she found the perfect moment to take the photo. She posed in front of a round mirror that hung from the tiled wall and placed one hand on top of her dirty blond locks while using the other to hold her cell phone in front of her head. While the move hid her face entirely from the frame, her followers did not seem to mind, as it allowed Morgan to capture almost an entire look at her bikini-clad body.

The social media star stunned as she showed off her svelte physique in a skimpy two-piece from Sanori Swim. The set boasted a bold, neon yellow color that complemented Morgan’s deep tan — like the result of getting in some beach time in Cancun, where the photo was geotagged.

Her swimsuit included a classic triangle top with thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. Its plunging scoop neckline made for a jaw-dropping display of her ample cleavage, giving the image a seductive vibe.

The matching counterpart to Morgan’s swimwear look was just as risque. The number provided minimal coverage to her lower half, leaving a peek at her curvy hips and toned thighs exposed at the bottom of the round reflective glass. It had a thin strappy waistband that fit snugly around her midsection, accentuating her trim waist and hourglass silhouette. Her flat tummy and chiseled abs were also well within view in the shot, and certainly did not go unnoticed by her adoring fans.

The skin-baring snap seemed to make a major impression on the model’s massive online audience. It has amassed more than 14,000 likes and hundreds of comments within less than a day’s time.

“Holy crap you just get hotter and hotter,” one person wrote.

“Looking great,” quipped another fan.

“This yellow looks beautiful on you. Now that I’m thinking about it, everything looks beautiful on you,” a third follower gushed.

“Fantastic image! Absolutely stunning looking body! You are the best,” added a fourth admirer.

Morgan is hardly shy about flaunting her ample assets in racy ensembles on Instagram. She is often seen sporting scanty swimwear, cropped shirts, and lingerie.

In another recent post shared earlier this month, the model sent temperatures soaring as she flaunted her curves in a red swimsuit while vacationing in Miami. That look proved to be another major hit, racking up over 25,000 likes and 712 comments to date.