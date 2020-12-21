Taylor Swift’s ‘Evermore’ Passes The One Million Mark In Sales Its First Week Of Release

Taylor Swift’s latest album Evermore has passed the one million mark in its first week of sales said a press release from her label, Republic Records. The surprise second body of work from the singer and songwriter has amassed half a billion worldwide streams as well.

Evermore ranked at number one on Billboard 200 and was Taylor’s second chart-buster in five months and third number one in sixteen months. The second and third bodies of work that also took the top rank are titled Folklore and Lover. Taylor had accomplished this blockbuster feat six times prior with Fearless, Speak Now, RED, 1989, and Reputation.

Evermore‘s predecessor and sister-work Folklore will close out 2020 as the number one selling collection of the year said the press release. Thus far, sales of Folklore have surpassed 4 million around the globe to date. Evermore dropped four and one-half months after its sister body of music also charted at the top. The press notes said that this marked the shortest gap between new number one compilations by a woman since the Billboard 200 tally became a regularly published weekly chart in March of 1956.

Evermore will likely experience a second week of popularity reported Variety and remain at its peak position after the inclusion of sales tallies of the CD version, which has two bonus tracks. A hard copy of Evermore was not made available for purchase in stores until one week after its songs debuted on streaming services.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Taylor also treated her followers to a new video from Evermore called “Willow.” Prior to its midnight drop on December 11, Taylor teased her Instagram followers with 15 separate posts where she shared new photographs and stories regarding the compilation of tunes. She began posting early in the hours of December 10 and continued until the new music was shared reported The Inquisitr.

In a passionate Instagram post seen here, Taylor explained that she had a burst of creative energy and expressed her elation regarding the release of her ninth studio work. Her statement has already earned well over 3 million likes thus far. Taylor explained in the caption of the share that she could not stop writing songs.

Taylor posted a stunning black and white image on December 16 seen here where she shared a post where she touted the “Willow Moonlit Witch Version” of the album. She penned in the caption, “Ever find yourself waiting for the signal & meeting someone after dark & happening upon a majestic coven in the woods? Me neither.”