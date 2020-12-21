Alexa Dellanos Puts Round Booty On Show In A Minuscule Thong Bikini: ‘Winter In Miami’

Alexa has been enjoying plenty of bikini time this winter.

Alexa Dellanos is taking full advantage of being in Miami, Florida for winter. The model headed outside this weekend to enjoy the warmer temperatures in a minuscule swimsuit and delighted her Instagram followers with a few snaps from the gorgeous afternoon.

The December 19 upload contained a total of four slides that captured Alexa relaxing by the pool in a barely there bikini. The two-piece boasted a unique pattern that appeared to include the Gucci logo, as well as several bright flowers that alone were enough to turn a few heads, though it was its revealing design that truly seemed to capture the attention of her adoring fans.

The 27-year-old slayed as she showcased her enviable backside in a pair of cheeky bikini bottoms that did way more showing than covering up. The number had a scandalous thong style that put her round booty completely on show, while also treating her audience to a look at her lean legs and shapely thighs. Meanwhile, its thin stringy waistband was tied in dainty bows on both sides of her hips, helping to accentuate her trim waist and hourglass silhouette.

Alexa’s swim top made for quite a sight as well. The garment was just barely enough to contain her voluptuous chest, exposing an eyeful of cleavage and underboob thanks to its racy design.

The model also added a rose gold watch and shiny bangle bracelet to give her swimwear look a hint of bling.

The blond bombshell laid stomach-down across a plush towel in the first photo of the set, giving her 2.2 million followers the perfect view of her pert derriere. She proceeded to move around her luxurious South Florida resort, soaking up some sun first on a gray couch and then later next to a vibrant flowering shrub.

Alexa was joined by her pal Amanda Diaz in the final slide of the post, who was also clad in a scanty bikini that left very little to the imagination.

Fans were hardly shy about showing some love for the quadruple-pic update. It has amassed more than 101,000 likes after one day of hitting Alexa’s feed, as well as hundreds of comments and compliments.

“Wow you’re so hot,” one person wrote.

“Beautiful and gorgeous,” praised another fan.

“My God! just stunning. My dream right there,” a third follower gushed.

“Picture perfect,” quipped a fourth admirer.

Alexa has been getting plenty of outdoor time this winter. She was seen enjoying another relaxing day by the pool in an update last week, that time in a class black two-piece. The look proved to be a hit as well, earning nearly 93,000 likes and 828 comments to date.