Kiki Passo Showcases Her Cleavage In A Tight-Fitting Sports Bra & Unzipped Top

Kiki Passo did little to hide her busty chest in her most recent Instagram share on Saturday afternoon. The stunning model opted for a racy style as she served up some sassy looks for the camera.

In the sultry shots, Kiki looked smoking hot in a tight-fitting white sports bra. The garment included a scooped neckline that put her insane cleavage on full display. She added a green Miami Dolphins short-sleeved shirt over top, which flashed her toned arms and shoulders. However, she left it unzipped to showcase her chest.

Kiki added the perfect amount of accessorizes that perfected the steamy look. She wore a gold bracelet around her wrist and a ring on her pointer finger. She also added a dainty chain around her neck, which held a circular pendant.

In the first photo, she sat with her weight shifted to the side and one arm hanging next to her. The other hand came up to give a peace sign as Kiki tilted her head and stuck her tongue out.

The second shot featured Kiki with both of her arms resting near her and her shoulders shrugged. She turned her body to the side a bit and gave a smoldering stare into the camera.

In the background of the pics, a light-colored wall and a dark couch could be seen. A fluffy blanket was also visible behind her.

In the caption of the post, Kiki shared her excitement for the upcoming NFL game between the Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots.

She wore her long, blond hair in two different styles for the snaps. The first one was parted to the side with her locks loose and spilling over her shoulders. The second styled featured the tops of her hair pulled halfway back behind her head and her bangs left to frame her face.

Kiki’s over 1.2 million followers didn’t waste any time showing some love for the post. The photos garnered more than 10,000 likes within the first 25 minutes after they went live on the platform. Her admirers also left over 100 comments during that time.

“You’re so fun and quirky,” one follower stated.

“Miami Dolphins for the win,” cheer another.

“Stunningly Beautiful Lady,” a third user wrote.

“So cute,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kiki recently stunned in a tight black tank top and a pair of gray sweatpants. That post was also popular among her supporters. To date, it’s reeled in more than 81,000 likes and over 830 comments.