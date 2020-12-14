Vanessa Hudgens Puts On A Pouty Display For A Series Of Birthday Snaps

Vanessa Hudgens took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new pics of herself. The singer and actress is celebrating her birthday today and appears to have opted for a comfy number.

The “Come Back to Me” songstress stunned in a brown sweater with a pink stain design all over. The long-sleeved garment was loose-fitted and featured a crew neck. She paired the ensemble with matching bottoms and white socks with black detailing. Hudgens styled her short brunette hair down and opted for a black hat on top. She accessorized herself with a couple of gold necklaces and was seemingly going for a laid-back look.

The Princess Switch: Switched Again actress treated her followers to five images within one upload.

In the first shot, Hudgens — who recently got soaking wet in a matching blue swimsuit — was captured sitting down on her sofa with her feet on the seat. She raised her right leg and rested her elbow on her knee. Hudgens puckered up her lips and squinted her eyes while gazing down at the camera.

In the next slide, the entertainer was snapped placing one foot on a chair and the other on top of a circular table that was made out of granite. The surface was covered with flowers, a birthday cake, fruit, and champagne glasses. Hudgens lifted one hand underneath her chin and looked up to her right.

In the third frame, she spread out her arms beside her and stared in the opposite direction.

In the fifth and final pic, Hudgens crossed her arms behind her and stuck her tongue out while closing her eyes.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 174,000 likes and over 1,400 comments, proving to be very popular with her 40.1 million followers.

“You deserve all the happiness in the world,” one user wrote.

“My queen @VanessaHudgens you’re powerful, you’re light, you’re inspiration, you’re art, you are EVERYTHING. I hope you know how talented you are, how incredible, how iconic and how much you deserve love, success, respect and everything good in this life #HappyBirthdayVanessaHudgens,” another person shared.

“I love you and admire you every day. Congratulations baby v,” remarked a third fan.

“YOU DESERVE EVERYTHING YOU HAVE ACHIEVED UP TO HERE, AND WILL ACHIEVE MUCH MORE. WE LOVE U. HAPPY BDAY,” a fourth admirer commented passionately in capital letters.

According to Famous Birthdays, Hudgens turned 32-years-old on December 14 and is the most popular celebrity with the first name Vanessa.