‘Love Is Blind’ Star Giannina Gibelli Dazzles Fans With Two Festive Lingerie Looks In Latest Instagram Update

Giannina Gibelli continued her streak of steamy Instagram posts on Saturday with another multi-slide post where she showed some serious skin. The Love Is Blind contestant dazzled her 1.8 million followers with not one, but two scanty lingerie looks in the smoking-hot upload that has been showered with nothing but praise since going live.

The blond bombshell stunned her massive online audience with a series of six photos that sent temperatures soaring on her page. A geotag included in the post indicated that the snaps were taken in Miami Beach, Florida, where she ventured outside to show off the duo of festive Savage X Fenty ensembles that left very little to the imagination.

Giannina’s first racy look was a shimmery gray bra-and-panties combo that glistened under the sun. The coordinated two-piece set included a skimpy bralette with thin shoulder straps and a thick band that emphasized her toned arms and slender frame. It also had a deep, v-neckline that highlighted her ample assets in all of the right ways.

The matching panties were equally-as flattering, clinging tightly to her hips to accentuate her tiny waist and slender frame. The lingerie also boasted a high-cut design that showcased her killer curves.

Giannina sat on the back of a red convertible to show off the sizzling ensemble. She carried two large gift bags with her, though noted in the caption that she herself was the gift. She also wore a pair of slouchy leather boots and a Santa hat.

The second half of the upload saw the Venezuelan bombshell rocking a red-and-green velvet number that was just as sexy. The look included a strappy halter top, which she opted to go braless underneath of. A peek at her ample cleavage could be seen thanks to the piece’s see-through nature, giving the look even more of a seductive vibe.

She teamed the top with a pair of daringly short shorts that allowed her to flaunt her long, lean legs. The garment also had a cheeky style that teased a peek at her pert derriere.

Fans went wild for the holiday-themed lingerie, awarding the upload more than 85,000 likes after just one day on her feed. Dozens also hit up the comments section to compliment the reality television star.

“Happy Christmas, so hot,” one person wrote.

“Girl you are KILLING ITTT!!” quipped another fan.

“You literally are so beautiful. I love how you just are yourself. You are a really good inspiration to women around the world. Even on Love Is Blind you were wonderful, I thought,” a third follower gushed.

“Perfection,” praised a fourth admirer.

Giannina has been taken advantage of the beautiful Florida weather lately by rocking a number of scanty ensembles. In another recent post, the beauty sent pulses racing as she flaunted her svelte figure in a tiny white bikini — a look that has racked up more than 87,000 likes and 697 comments to date.