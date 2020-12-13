Democrat Lindsey Boylan Says Gov. Andrew Cuomo ‘Sexually Harassed Me For Years’

In a Twitter thread posted on Sunday, Democratic Party politician Lindsey Boylan accused New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment.

Boylan said that she first encountered workplace harassment when she was in high school. She was not the victim, but her mother, who was “isolated” and forcibly kissed by her boss.

“It was then how I learned how hard it is for women,” Boylan explained, saying that she has spent her entire political career fighting for victims and holding men in powerful positions accountable.

Boylan said that she went through the same when she worked for the Cuomo administration. The governor, she said, sexually harassed her and nobody ever intervened.

“Yes, @NYGovCuomo sexually harassed me for years. Many saw it, and watched. I could never anticipate what to expect: would I be grilled on my work (which was very good) or harassed about my looks. Or would it be both in the same conversation? This was the way for years.”

Boylan said that she knows she is not the only woman to experience harassment from Cuomo. She wrote, “I can work hard my whole life to better myself and help others and yet still fall victim as countless women over generations have.”

“I hate that some men, like @NYGovCuomo abuse their power,” the Democrat added.

According to The New York Post, Boylan worked for the Cuomo administration from March 2015 to October 2018. She served as deputy secretary for economic development and special adviser to the governor and also as the chief of staff and executive vice president at Empire State Development.

Earlier this month, Boylan described Cuomo’s office as the most “toxic” environment she ever worked in and noted that many other women are afraid to share their stories publicly.

This election cycle, the progressive politician ran against Rep. Jerrold Nadler, who is the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, but was ultimately defeated. She is currently a candidate for Manhattan borough president in the upcoming 2021 election.

Cuomo rose to national prominence amid the coronavirus pandemic and he may get a post in President-elect Joe Biden’s administration. According to The Associated Press, Cuomo is among the top contenders for the role of attorney general.

Outgoing Alabama Sen. Doug Jones, former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates and federal appeals court judge Merrick Garland are also being considered for the position, per the publication’s sources.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Biden has been accused of inappropriate behavior as well. Former Hillary Clinton adviser Peter Daou recently said that this should have disqualified him from the presidency.