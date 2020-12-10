Marie Osmond Turns The Tables On Brother Donny Via A Musical Birthday Message

Marie Osmond turned the tables on her brother Donny in a musical birthday message posted to her Instagram page. In the video which Marie shared to celebrate her big bro’s 63rd birthday on December 9, Donny performed a tune made available on American Greetings which can be personalized to include the recipient’s name and age if desired.

In the video, Donny wore an all-black outfit which included a glittering suit jacket. He was surrounded by backup dancers who all moved in tandem with the song, including Donny himself.

“Donny, it’s your birthday, time to celebrate and think about you…Time to sing and shout, it’s what you’ve got to do. Add another candle, another year it’s true. You’re super-duper old and it sure looks good on you,” he sang.

In the caption, Marie wrote that she thought Donny should take the reins when it came to his message. In return, he quipped that he could not have added a better sentiment himself.

Longtime fan, friend, and onetime guest of the Donny & Marie Show, Olivia Newton-John, remarked that she sent much love and many happy returns to her pal.

Fans of the singer and entertainer loved the video where Donny sent celebratory wishes to himself.

One fan noted that only Marie would be able to get away with such a joke on her big brother.

“Hilarious, if he only knew how it would be used against him for his own special day,” penned a second follower.

“Perfect card Marie! Hope you’re having a wonderful and enjoyable day surrounded by all the love and joy you give to others! God Bless!” added a third Instagram user of the sentiments shared between brother and sister.

In October, Donny wrote how much he adored Marie in a separate Instagram post where he gushed over her in honor of her 61st. He noted his love and support for her in a lengthy caption, as seen here. He also added a slideshow of nine photographs of the duo from toddler age through to today, singling out their special bond.

The siblings were the seventh and eighth children of a brood of nine that included brothers Virl, Tom, Alan, Wayne, Merrill, Jay, and Jimmy. Born two years apart to parents Olive and George Osmond, the siblings shared a closeness which came from spending time at home with their mother while the older brothers traveled with their father and performed as a barbershop quartet.