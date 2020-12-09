Joy Corrigan Goes Braless Underneath Open Blazer On Instagram: ‘Obsessed With This Look’

Joy also rocked a slinky gold dress in the photo series.

Joy Corrigan is slaying Instagram yet again.

On Tuesday, December 8, the Victoria’s Secret model brought some serious heat to her page with a sizzling series of photos that have become a huge hit with her thousands of fans. The upload included a total of six snaps in which the 25-year-old rocked two stunning ensembles — both of which saw her showing some serious skin.

Joy’s first look in the upload was an all-black ensemble that included a trendy, oversized blazer with defined dramatic shoulders. It was left completely open, revealing that the beauty was going both shirtless and braless underneath. As a result, an eyeful of her ample cleavage could be seen as she worked the camera, as well as a glimpse at her taut midsection and abs.

The blond bombshell teamed her suit jacket with a pair of leather pants. The bottoms were slightly baggy over her slender frame but were still able to accentuate her curvy hips and toned legs. She cinched them tightly around her waist with a thin belt helping to further accentuate her trim physique.

The model also sported a slinky gold dress in a few of the shots. The piece featured thin spaghetti straps that showed off her toned arms, as well as a cowl neckline that teased another look at her chest and decolletage. It cinched around her waist before flowing down to her knees. The piece also boasted a scandalous thigh-high slit that showed off one of her lean legs.

While Joy’s ensembles in the upload were quite different, one thing remained the same throughout the series of photos — her hairstyle. She sported a long, two-tone braid, noting in the caption that she was “obsessed” with the style. She played with it throughout the photo ops, grasping it in her hand for a few of the snaps, while others captured her wrapping it loosely around her neck.

The model also rocked a pair of diamond hoop earrings and a chunky chain bracelet to give her outfits some bling.

The post fared well with Joy’s 673,000 followers on the platform, racking up more than 6,400 likes after 15 hours of going live. Dozens flocked to the comments section as well to show the star some love.

“You are breathtaking,” one person wrote.

“Killing it as always,” praised another fan.

“Stunning, gorgeous, and very beautiful,” a third follower gushed.

“I’m obsessed with this look on u too,” added a fourth admirer.

Joy has certainly been bringing the heat to her Instagram page lately. In another recent post, the babe showed off her smoking-hot bod in a snakeskin-print bikini while enjoying a beautiful day on the beach. The swimwear look also proved popular, earning over 8,100 likes to date.