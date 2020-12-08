Steve Jobs’ Daughter Eve, 22, Wears Nothing But Bubbles In The Bathtub

Eva showed some skin in a shot for a makeup brand.

Eve Jobs, the daughter of the late Steve Jobs, made her foray into the modeling world in a stunning shot shared to social media by the makeup brand Glossier this week. The 22-year-old wowed in the photo posted to the Glossier’s Instagram account on December 7 as she stripped down for a bubble bath.

It showed Eve under white bubbles as she sipped from a wine glass. The Stanford University student put both hands around the glass, which appeared to contain white wine, to cover her chest. She held it to her lips and showed off her bright red manicure as she gave the camera a sultry look.

Eve’s highlighted hair was wet and slicked back in a middle part. Her blemish-free skin glowed as she showed off her undeniable natural beauty, accessorizing with large gold dangling loop earrings and a chunky matching necklace.

Eve lay back in a unique wooden style tub with uneven sides in front of a wall of red and orange patterned tiles.

Her bare shoulders and toned upper arms peeked out from the bubbles, as did part of her left thigh as she bent her knee.

On the bottom right of the snap was a large Glossier logo in a white font. The brand tagged Eve’s official account in the caption and on the photo, and revealed in the caption that she was showing the last part of her “routine” with a champagne bottle emoji.

Plenty of fans shared their thoughts in the comments section.

“Cheers,” one Instagram user wrote with a clinking champagne glass and a sparkle emoji.

Another used three heart eye emoji, clapping hands, and a sparkle.

The photo has received over 17,100 likes and over 30 comments.

Despite her late dad being one of the most influential men in tech before his passing in 2011, Eve’s Instagram model status may come as a surprise to fans.

It was reported in 2014 that Apple’s former CEO didn’t allow his kids to use the brand’s products and said he would put a cap on their screen time.

“They haven’t used it. We limit how much technology our kids use at home,” he told The New York Times when asked what they thought of the iPad.

In addition to Eve, Steve and his wife Laurene Powell shared two other children, 29-year-old son Reed and 25-year-old daughter Sienna. The latter was also father to Lisa Brennan-Jobs, 42, who he welcomed with former girlfriend Chrisann Brennan.