‘Love Is Blind’ Star Giannina Gibelli Rocks Black String Bikini Underneath Sheer Mesh Dress While On A Boat

Giannina is spending the winter in Miami.

Giannina Gibelli is taking every advantage of spending the colder months in Miami

On Sunday, December 6, the Love Is Blind contestant gave her 1.8 million Instagram followers a glimpse at her winter in the south Florida city, but it was far from a typical day of budling up against the freezing temperatures. Instead, the beauty spent some time soaking up the sun while out on a boat and traded in her layers for a skimpy swimsuit that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique.

The 27-year-old shared four snaps from her time out on the water. She sat on the edge of the boat in the first photo with a gorgeous view of the city behind her. The next two captured her posing along the side of the vessel, while the final shot was a selfie of the reality television star.

Of course, a day out on the water called for the perfect swimwear, and Giannina’s certainly did not disappoint. She rocked a classic black two-piece from Frankies Bikinis that perfectly suited her bodacious curves. The set included a halter-style top with thin straps and a plunging neckline that showed off her ample cleavage. It had tiny triangle cups and a string band that was tied tightly around her ribcage to accentuate her trim physique.

The matching bottoms were even more risque, though Giannina’s audience hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin. They covered up only what was necessary of her lower half, leaving her sculpted legs and curvy hips completely exposed for her fans to admire. It also had a stringy waistband that tied in dainty bows on both sides of her waist, drawing attention to her flat tummy and abs.

The Venezuelan beauty also sported a black maxi dress from Nasty Gal as an extra layer over her scanty look, which could still be seen as it was made of a sheer mesh material. It had a high neckline and a flattering ruched design that clung to the babe’s curves in all of the right ways. She also accessorized with a slew of gold jewelry and wore a white baseball cap and Prada sunglasses to protect herself from the bright sun.

Fans were thrilled with Giannina’s skin-baring new Instagram post, awarding it more than 86,000 likes after just one day on her feed. It has also racked up more than 160 comments, many of which contained compliments for the influencer.

“You look amazing,” one person wrote.

“GODDESS,” quipped another fan.

“Need that black mesh dress. And ur bod too,” a third follower remarked.

“Beautiful inside and out,” added a fourth admirer.

Giannina has been getting in plenty of bikini time lately. In another recent upload, the star shared a series of shots that captured her relaxing poolside in a baby yellow two-piece. That look proved to be another hit, amassing more than 52,000 likes and 95 comments to date.