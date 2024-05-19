The Crowd Cheered on When Kamala Harris Used the F-Bomb During Her Speech in Washington, D.C.

Vice President Kamala Harris recently came up with an enthusiastic tone to the conversation she had with young people at the Asian-Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies Legislative Leadership summit on Monday. She even unexpectedly dropped the f-bomb when advising young Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander people as described by HuffPost. Additionally, she underlined the importance of knocking down invisible barriers and said that they should not lose their confidence in the circumstances when they are the only ones out there.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Joe Raedle

She said, “We have to know that sometimes people will open the door for you and leave it open. Sometimes they won’t, and then you need to kick that f**king door down.” The crowd erupted in applause and cheers. Harris then said, “Excuse my language.” Harris answered Jimmy O Yang's question about her experience of being the first Asian vice president and its effect on her leadership beliefs. Particularly, Harris’ mother was from India, and her father was from Jamaica, as reported by TIME Magazine. The audience was thrilled as actor and comedian Yang led the discussion.

He said, “We gotta make T-shirts with that saying!” Harris' remarks coincided with the celebration of May as Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, providing her with a platform to reflect on her trailblazing achievements in various domains. As reported by the Washington Times, she said, “Here’s the thing about breaking barriers. Breaking barriers does not mean you start on one side of the barrier and you end up on the other side. There’s breaking involved, and when you break things you get cut. And you may bleed. And it is worth it every time."

Makes me love her even more — ABrown (@ABrown59089177) May 13, 2024

She added, "And so, to especially the young people here, I say to you: When you walk in those rooms being the only one that looks like you, the only one with your background, you walk in those rooms chin up, shoulders back." While Harris' frank comments were met with applause, her choice of language stands out against the usual decorum expected of high-level government figures. Profanity in the political arena is not entirely unheard of. This incident is also not the first time politicians using strong language have grabbed headlines recently. Donald Trump, for instance, prompted a crowd at a rally to chant "bulls---" in response to his legal proceedings.

In addition, when Joe Biden was vice president, he was overheard telling President Barack Obama that newly passed health care legislation was a “big f——— deal.” Earlier this year, it was reported that Biden privately referred to Trump as a “sick f*k” and a “f**king a**ole.” In 2022, the president was also heard calling Fox News reporter Peter Doocy “a stupid son of a b*tch.” However, Harris typically avoids such language in her public appearances. In other news, President Biden and Harris are scheduled to speak at a White House reception honoring the month. The Biden-Harris reelection campaign recently launched a $14 million ad campaign for May.