Ivanka Trump Privately Mocked Dad Donald Trump's Hair and Aspired to Be ‘First Woman President’: Book

The realm of politics often hides personal ambitions and family dynamics beneath its serious facade, Back then, in a shocking revelation from Michael Wolff’s book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, Ivanka Trump’s aspirations for the presidency and her private jests about her father’s iconic hairstyle were revealed. Wolff’s book navigated the inner workings of the Trump family, revealing Ivanka’s alleged desire to make history as the "first woman president."

As revealed in the book (mentioned in a preview piece provided by the author to New York magazine), “Balancing risk against reward, both Jared and Ivanka decided to accept roles in the West Wing over the advice of almost everyone they knew. It was a joint decision by the couple, and, in some sense, a joint job. Between themselves, the two had made an earnest deal: If sometime in the future the opportunity arose, she’d be the one to run for president. The first woman president, Ivanka entertained, would not be Hillary Clinton; it would be Ivanka Trump.”

As per People magazine, the book paints a picture of Ivanka as someone who treats her father, Donald Trump, with a "degree of detachment" and even humor. One of the notable anecdotes from the book is Ivanka’s mockery of her father’s unique hairstyle. Describing the mechanics of Donald’s hairdo to friends, Ivanka remarked, “She often described the mechanics behind it to friends: an absolutely clean pate — a contained island after scalp-reduction ­surgery — surrounded by a furry circle of hair around the sides and front, from which all ends are drawn up to meet in the center and then swept back and secured by a stiffening spray. The color, she would point out to comical effect, was from a product called Just for Men — the longer it was left on, the darker it got. Impatience resulted in Trump’s orange-blond hair color.”

Additionally, the book explored the sensitive issues surrounding Ivanka and Jared’s Jewish faith, indicating that it caused tensions within Trump’s circle. Henry Kissinger’s quote in the book, "It is a war between the Jews and the non-Jews," highlights the intricacies of their interactions within the White House. While the Trump administration has attempted to preemptively discredit Wolff and his book, the excerpts revealed insights that are both intriguing and potentially damaging.

As per ABC News, back then, in a statement, Trump's lawyers wrote, “We are investigating numerous false and/or baseless statements that you have made about Mr. Trump…Actual malice (reckless disregard for the truth) can be proven by the fact that the Book admits in the Introduction that it contains untrue statements. Moreover, the Book appears to cite to no sources for many of its most damaging statements about Mr. Trump. Also, many of your so-called ‘sources’ have stated publicly that they never spoke to Mr. Wolff and/or never made the statements that are being attributed to them. Other alleged ‘sources’ of statements about Mr. Trump are believed to have no personal knowledge of the facts upon which they are making statements or are known to be unreliable and/or strongly biased against Mr. Trump.”