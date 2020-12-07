Cosplay Queen Jessica Nigri Smolders In See-Through Lingerie And Pasties

Jessica Nigri stunned many of her 4 million Instagram followers on Monday, December 7, in her most recent post. The “Queen of Cosplay” took to the popular social media app to share a hot new photo that featured her in a Christmas-inspired outfit that left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her fans.

For the photo, Nigri was down on a carpeted floor near a fuzzy rug. A Christmas tree and other decorations filled the background, adding to the vibe of the shoot. She used her elbows to prop up her torso slightly as she lifted both feet off the floor, in a seductive pose that put her booty front and center.

Nigri sported a white two-piece lingerie set made entirely from see-through lace. To censor the photo, she glued black pasties on her chest that covered her nipples. She completed her outfit with a pair of black stockings, an itty-bitty hat and a tartan wrapped around her neck, which she playfully tugged in the picture.

Nigri noted in the caption that she imagined her followers’ timeline could do with a snow lady. She also used the space to ask them which holiday they would celebrate if they could only pick one, and included that hers would be Halloween.

The post proved to be popular with her fans. Within the first two hours, it has garnered more than 83,000 likes and upwards of 280 comments. Many of them used the occasion to share their admiration for Nigri, while many others took to the comments section to respond to her message.

“But Christmas though. You get to bundle up with hot chocolate and be a bum and it’s not frowned upon,” one user wrote.

“Such a gorgeous woman, hope u have a great day,” replied another fan.

“Great move for a very beautiful girl,” a third follower added.

“It’s Halloween!!!! Love that holiday. All the spooky stuff. It’s just fun. Christmas is the worst. I work retail and already over it,” chimed in a fourth admirer.

Nigri has been embracing the holiday spirit, as her latest shares indicate. Last week, she shared a couple of images in which she rocked a red Santa hat and matching lingerie, as The Inquisitr has previously pointed out. Nigri lay back on a white, fuzzy rug as the camera captured her from above. Her bra featured some lace on the cups and thin straps over her shoulders. Her bottoms were also red with lace, but included a thin black waistband.