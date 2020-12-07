Kelly Ripa Reunites With ‘Daddy’ Mark Consuelos For Spicy Dinner As He Returns Home After Months In Canada

Tacos and tamales were on the menu for the couple's spicy reunion after they spent months apart.

Kelly Ripa’s “Daddy” is home!

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star reunited with her husband, Mark Consuelos, after he returned home following a lengthy stay in Vancouver to shoot his hit series Riverdale.

In a new photo shared with her 2.8 million Instagram followers, Kelly showed off her family’s lavish dinner table featuring the best main course ever.

The pic captured Mark at the center of the table with the couple’s son Michael and daughter Lola seated on either side of him. Youngest son Joaquin hopped over to pose over his dad’s shoulder, and Kelly’s nephew, Sergio-Giuseppe Ripa, was also seen in the snap.

Kelly could be seen in a mirror behind the table as she snapped the photo while her clan posed amid a spread of overflowing platters of food.

You can see the joyous image below.

The Live co-host captioned the post with a shout-out to Sunday dinners with her husband.

“The best,” Mark wrote in the comments.

Other fans were thrilled to see the handsome actor finally back at home with his wife and kids in New York City.

“Reunited!” wrote longtime pal Andy Cohen.

“So happy for the Consuelos family!” another added.

One follower asked Kelly what the group had for dinner.

“Tacos y tamales,” she replied.

Another commenter reacted to the menu tidbit by reminiscing over Kelly and Mark’s early years together on the ABC soap All My Children.

“I mean…. I’ve loved you guys since Hailey and Mateo…. but the fact that Sunday Dinner really is tacos y tamales…I like you guys even more!” the fan wrote.

And another commenter gave a nod to the couple’s spicy relationship.

“I’m surprised you had time for a family Sunday dinner…if ya know what I mean…” the fan joked.

Kelly also shared a pic on her Instagram stories.

“Daddy’s home!” she joyfully announced.

The reunion was a long time coming. Mark headed to Canada in August to begin filming for Riverdale, in which he plays Hiram Lodge. The dad of three remained quarantined with the rest of the show’s cast and crew in Vancouver amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In September, he posted to Instagram.

“1 month down…3 to go….missing my home team,” he wrote.

Mark missed other milestones while he was away, including Kelly’s 50th birthday in October, as well as Thanksgiving dinner with his loved ones.

Days before the holiday last month, he took to his social media page to share a throwback of him snuggled with Kelly, in a post seen here. Mark captioned the update that he was “missing my date nights” with his wife of 24 years.