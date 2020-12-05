Nata Lee Flaunts Bodacious Booty & Toned Legs In Thong Swimsuit

Blond beauty Nata Lee has a fabulous figure, and she seems to have no qualms showing it off on social media. On Saturday, she delighted her fans with a video that featured her flaunting her bodacious booty in a purple thong swimsuit.

Nata’s bathing suit had large arm holes and a low-cut back, showing off plenty of skin while teasing a bit of sideboob. Because of the way she was facing, the front of the swimsuit was not visible. She completed her look with a pair of white trainers and socks.

The model wore her thick blond locks down in loose waves.

Nata made the post, which was presented in video format, all about her fabulous backside. The clip captured her outside standing next to a black iron fence that was as high as her waist. A sidewalk lined with trees and other foliage sat on one edge of the fence. According to the geotag, she was in Dubai for the photo shoot.

Taken from a side angle, the photo captured all of Nata’s curves. The video began with her resting her palms on the top of the fence. She proceeded to lift herself up while bending her knees. She arched her back and tossed her head back, flaunting her pert booty as well as her trim waistline and shapely back. A large tattoo on the side of her thigh and the lower part of her hip called attention to her butt. She then lowered one foot before putting all of her weight on it.

In the caption, she told her followers to have a nice weekend. She also tagged the photographer.

The post was an instant bit, racking up more than 14,000 likes within an hour of her sharing it.

Dozens of her fans took to the comments section to rave over how stunning she looked.

“You are so sexy and beautiful,” gushed one admirer.

“Keeping in shape I see. WAOW!” wrote a second Instagram user, adding flame and kiss emoji.

“The most beautiful and the sexiest girl,” a third fan chimed in.

“You look terrific baby @007natalee, absolutely gorgeous,” a fourth admirer commented, adding several emoji that included red roses.

Earlier this week, Nata shared another post that saw her flaunting her derrière. The photo saw her sporting a pink checkered thong bikini while spending some time on the beach. With her back to the lens, she posed with one leg forward, showing off not only her seemingly flawless skin but her amazing assets.