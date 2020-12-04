Niece Waidhofer Absolutely Slays In Lacy, Red Lingerie Set

Instagram maven and certified hottie Niece Waidhofer’s timeline was ignited again on Friday afternoon with a spicy new snapshot. In the photo post, the 30-year-old brought the sizzle to her 2.3 million followers by posing confidently in a lacy, red lingerie set that fully accentuated her famously sinuous shape while doing little to actually conceal her sexy assets.

Waidhofer tagged the account of luxury lingerie maker Honey Birdette, crediting the boutique for her seductive ensemble. Meanwhile, her NSFW caption referred to the manner in which she appeared to be staring out through a window in the uploaded snap, likening it to someone having spotted an ice cream truck.

The shapely siren made a clear impression on those that took note of her latest update on their feeds. In just an hour’s time, the provocative post had racked up more than 35,000 likes. Fans weren’t shy about sharing their feelings for the sultry display, either, as they filled the comments section with reply after reply praising the pic.

“Wow!” exclaimed one fan. “You are insanely sexy! Red looks so incredibly gorgeous on your soft, ivory skin!”

“Now that’s a candy cane I can enjoy!” raved another admirer.

“If it is, I’ll have two scoops of you. Lol,” wrote a third follower, calling back to Waidhofer’s mention of an ice cream truck.

“Go chase the truck dressed like that,” directed a fourth fan. “I’m sure you will get free ice cream.”

Waidhofer was captured leaning against a wall that opened up into the aforementioned window in the photo. Although the blinds were drawn, she seemed to be peering through their cracks to the world outside with her scintillating grey eyes. All the while, she ran the fingers of her right hand through loose strands of her long, dark brown hair. The impressive mane completely blanketed her shoulders and upper arms in the shot.

With her pink-colored lips curling into a subtle, impish grin, Waidhofer projected sheer self-assurance as she was snapped by the photographer.

Meanwhile, the model’s lacy bra did well to present her perky bosom. While its patterned cups provided support from below, a series of straps looped out of them and over the upper side of her breasts. Below the revealing garment, her ridiculously curvy midsection was left exposed.

The Texas product wore matching, garter-style panties that appeared to come in two pieces. The belt section featured a strap that encircled her upper hips and many others that crossed her thighs on the underside.

As shared just one day earlier by The Inquisitr, Waidhofer managed to be just as seductive in a post that found her showing off her “back dimples.”