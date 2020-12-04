Former ‘Apprentice’ Staffer Claims Donald Trump Uses Ivanka As A ‘Honey Pot’

Noel Casler, a former staffer on The Apprentice, took to Twitter and continued spilling the beans about what he knows about Donald Trump and his child, Ivanka. He accused the president of using his oldest daughter as a “honey pot” in business dealings, and he noted that they tried to do the same thing with the United Nations.

“Vanky thought the power of her sexuality would hypnotize the UN and bend them to her father’s will. Not joking; remember the nipple incident? That’s Trump 101. Donald uses her as a ‘honey pot.’ He thinks everyone else is as mesmerized by her as he has always been,” Casler tweeted, and he tagged the president.

The incident at the U.N. assembly that he referenced was a reported wardrobe malfunction in the fall of 2019 when she and President Trump attended the gathering in New York, according to a report from Express. Ivanka wore a thin blue top with a floral skirt, and photographs showed the faux pas.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Casler’s tweet attracted attention. More than 11,600 Twitter users hit the “like” button, and over 2,100 retweeted it. Many agreed with his assessment of the situation, and several expressed their displeasure at the thought.

“It’s so disgusting that a father thinks of his daughter this way. I really question how any father that has supported him can look his daughter in the eye after Trump’s comments and behavior,” one tweet read.

“Nipples poking out ONLY mesmerizes adolescent minded men. Visible nips poking at a State event is just tacky. Low-class tacky,” declared another Twitter user.

Some replies also expressed the belief that Trump used his wife, first lady Melania Trump, similarly. Most of those who took the time to leave a comment expressed that they didn’t think the whole idea of a “honey pot” translated well to politics on foreign affairs.

In an earlier tweet, Casler gave more details about how Trump allegedly used Ivanka in business dealings in the past. He claimed that when the Trump Organization tried to sell condo developments, Ivanka would pretend that she planned to buy one in the same development to entice people to invest. According to Casler, they took investors’ money, but the group never ended up building anything.

Casler irregularly speaks out against the president and his family, often tagging them when he writes new bombshells about his time working among them. The Inquisitr previously reported that he alleged that Ivanka give her dad a lap dance while giggling.