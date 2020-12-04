Meg Kylie Flaunts Cleavage & Taut Tummy In Matching Sports Bra & Leggings

Meg Kylie showcased her ample assets and enviable physique in her latest Instagram post, which she shared with her 848,000 followers on Friday, December 4. The gorgeous Aussie model wore a skintight, two-piece fitness set that included a black sports bra and body-hugging leggings for the multi-photo update.

She wore a top that boasted a deep neckline that offered a nice view of her décolletage. The garment fit tightly on her breasts, making her cleavage pop. The length of the piece showcased her flat tummy and abs, and the sleeveless design highlighted her slim arms.

She sported matching bottoms that had a body-hugging fit. The thick waistband clung to her slim midsection, obscuring her belly button from view. The leggings emphasized her curves, and the dark color complimented her flawlessly tanned skin. The hottie completed her look with white socks and trainers.

Meg flaunted her sexy figure outdoors as she enjoyed the warm weather. The first snap in the series showed a collage of nine pics. In it, the babe was seen striking several sultry poses. Notably, two images were monochromatic.

The second pic featured Meg standing front and center with her thighs slightly parted. She touched the side of her sunglasses with her right hand, while her other arm remained on the side.

The third photo displayed a closer look at Meg’s body. She posed by angling her slender frame to the side. While her face was cut-out from view, fans still enjoyed gazing at her abs, and most expressed their thoughts in the comments. A swipe to the right showed a black-and-white snapshot of Meg’s legs and footwear.

Meg kept her accessories minimal with a chain necklace and a ring. She was also wearing a black Prada bag over her left shoulder.

In the caption, the influencer wrote something about her outfit. She also revealed that her activewear came from Bo and Tee by tagging the brand in both the post and the picture.

The new upload earned a lot of praise from her supporters. Many of them dove into the comments section to shower her with compliments. Most of them told her she looked beautiful. Some others praised her killer figure. The post accrued more than 6,000 likes and 30 comments within hours of being posted.

“You are such an inspiration! Your body is so fit and it inspires me to workout,” a fan wrote, adding a mix of emoji at the end of the comment.

“Your so beautiful! Your stomach is so toned and makes me jealous. Maybe you can share your secrets like diet and routine,” commented another follower.

“You are a dream,” a third admirer added.