Genesis Lopez Shows Off Insane Figure In Tiny Neon Green Bikini

American bombshell Genesis Lopez once again tantalized her 4.8 million Instagram followers on Thursday, December 3, when she shared a sexy new snapshot of herself clad in a bikini.

The 28-year-old influencer photographed herself in the mirror with her iPhone as a double panel door filled the background behind her. Genesis was centered in the frame as she struck a sultry pose.

She stood with her legs together as the front of her body faced the mirror. She popped one hip slightly to emphasize her curves further. Her left hand was on her head as she wore a pout on her face. She directed her strong glare toward her phone’s screen and exuded a cool, unbothered vibe.

Genesis’ long brunette locks seemingly dripped wet with water as they cascaded down her back, indicating the model might have taken a dip in her pool. She rocked her nails short and natural.

The stunner flaunted her bosomy chest in a tiny neon green bikini top that tied around her neck and back. The garment featured classic triangle-shaped cups that could barely contain her assets, revealing an ample amount of cleavage and sideboob.

She teamed the top with a pair of scanty neon yellow bottoms that also provided just minimal coverage, accentuating her curvy hips, and bodacious backside. The briefs’ thin side strings were raised up past her hipbones, calling attention to her sculpted core.

She accessorized the look with a gold necklace and a gold bracelet on her left wrist.

In the post’s caption, Genesis revealed that she was photographed in Miami, Florida. She also directed her fans to a link in her Instagram bio.

The sizzling-hot post went live three hours ago and has already garnered more than 49,000 likes, proving to be a hit in the social media stratosphere. Hundreds of admirers also flocked to the comments section to compliment Genesis on her famous physique, her stunning looks, and her choice of swimwear.

“You are incredible have a nice day,” one Instagram user wrote, adding a single red heart symbol to their kind words.

“You are so gorgeous in your picture,” a second fan added.

“Good morning Genesis!! Beautiful as always, have a great day :),” a third admirer commented, filling their sentence with two fire emoji.

“Looks good to me, love the green on you,” a fourth individual proclaimed.

The model has sent plenty of temperatures soaring on Instagram this week. She recently updated her page on November 28 with a photo of herself in another tiny thong bikini that left very little to the imagination.