Danica McKellar, 45, Trades Out Christmas Garb For A Leg-Baring Floral Dress In Stunning Snap

Danica McKellar is usually decked out in red and green around this time of year, but this week the fan-favorite Hallmark actress swapped out the Christmas garb for a revealing black floral dress, and did it for a good cause.

The 45-year-old took to Instagram this week to share a picture that showed her reclining on what appeared to be an outdoor hammock, leaning back with one arm behind her and the other slightly to the side. Her lean legs peeked out from the black, floral-print dress as she gazed into the camera with a slight smile.

In the caption, McKellar wrote that she would normally be dressed up for the season, but instead was celebrating Dressember, an organization that uses fashion and creativity to fight human trafficking. McKellar added that she is passionate about fighting child trafficking, and shared the post in support of Giving Tuesday, a day when people are encouraged to make online donations to the causes they support.

She also sported a necklace supporting World Vision, an organization that gives help to the needy around the globe, with a focus on services for impoverished children.

The picture, and the message that went along with it, was a big hit with her fans. The post garnered close to 30,000 likes, and many dropped comments supporting the effort and praising the actress on her good looks.

“Stunning,” one person commented, adding heart-eyes emoji.

“OMG, beautiful woman,” another added.

As McKellar mentioned, the photo was a bit of a departure from the tone of her Instagram feed of late. She has become a favorite part of Hallmark’s series of original Christmas movies, and has used her social media presence to show off some seasonal apparel and promote her newest project.

As The Inquisitr noted, she took to the site back in September to announce a new project called Christmas She Wrote, which is debuting on the Hallmark Channel this month. The post showed her wearing a dark red dress while sitting in front of a fireplace decked out in holiday decorations, including stockings. Fans were excited at the announcement and full of praise for her work in the holiday series, with many of them sharing their favorite movies.

McKellar has given some updates of the projects as well, including a picture shared a few days later that showed her wearing a mask as she traveled to Canada to prepare for filming.