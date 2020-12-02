Madi Edwards Shows Off Massive Underboob In A Checkered Bikini

Madi Edwards showed off her incredible figure in a racy new photo that was shared on her Instagram page. The post was added to Madi’s feed on December 2, and it has quickly captured the attention of her huge fan base.

The image showed the model posed outside in the center of the frame. A geotag indicated that she was in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. The weather looked perfect, and there was not a cloud in the sky. Madi squatted in front of a brown fence with open slats that revealed a home and a few white umbrellas behind her. She rested one cheek in her hand, gazing into the camera with her big blue eyes.

Madi flaunted her bronzed body in a vibrant swimsuit that was sure to turn heads. The suit was patterned with neon green and yellow checkers that accentuated her allover glow. The garment’s top was lined with a bright yellow fabric that was worn high on her chest. In between Madi’s bust was a set of thin strings that tied tightly around her neck, leaving her shoulders and muscular arms bare. The front of the swimsuit rode high on Madi’s chest, revealing a generous view of underboob.

Madi teamed the look with a pair of bottoms that matched the same color and style as her top. Only a tease of the suit was visible because of how she was posed. It had a thick strap that was tight on her hip, highlighting her tiny midsection. Madi wore a yellow skirt over her bottoms, and it was low on her navel, leaving her sculpted abs in full view.

She added a set of layered necklaces to her collar and wore a gold ring to match. She wore her long, blond locks with a middle part, and her hair spilled over her shoulders.

In the update’s caption, Madi shared that she misses the fresh air, revealing that she only has 3 days left in quarantine until she is free. It has not taken long for her fans to take notice of the sizzling snap, and it’s already amassed more than 9,800 likes and 90-plus comments.

“Wish I could keep you company,” one follower gushed, adding a few heart eye emoji.

“Love the outfit, but sorry you had to quarantine,” a second exclaimed.

“The uk just came out of a month long lockdown today, and it was sooooo good. New nails happened lol,” another wrote.

“Always so very pretty and amazing,” one more chimed in with a few green hearts.